The New York Sun

Join
VIVIAN JONES

VIVIAN JONES

Nashville, Tennessee
Vivian Jones is a Contributor for The New York Sun
VIVIAN JONES

Latest Articles

National

Senators Seek To Revoke NEA’s Federal Charter

The teachers union is targeted due to its ballooning political contributions, support of critical race theory, and efforts to keep schools closed during the pandemic.

AP/J. Scott Applewhite
National

Right-To-Work Amendment to Tennessee’s Constitution To Be Weighed by Voters, as House Moves To Protect Right To Organize

Volunteer State seeks to send a message to Washington.

AP/Mark Humphrey, file
National

Kidnap, Murder of Memphis Teacher Prompts Calls for Tougher Sentencing

The prime suspect in the murder was released from state prison in 2020 after serving 20 years of a 24-year sentence for aggravated kidnapping.

Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP
National

New Jersey’s Unilateral Withdrawal From Waterfront Commission Gets Justice Department Backing

If the U.S. Supreme Court allows the move, it could set legal precedent for more than 200 other interstate compacts.

AP/Seth Wenig
The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordEventsWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use