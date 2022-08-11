WILLIAM VITKA

Mr. Vitka is a D.C.-based reporter and contributor to The New York Sun. He…
The episode came a day after the FBI director warned against threats circulating online against agents and the Justice Department in the wake of the agency’s search of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Six others running in the 10th congressional district primary say they support mandatory Covid vaccines in public schools.
Gathered in pickup trucks and other vehicles blasting music, Trump supporters can be heard screaming ‘F*** you’ to other passersby.
The incumbent Republican, Governor Kemp, is expected to unveil a $1 billion tax rebate thanks to Georgia’s surplus. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams also has a billion-dollar plan.
The string of rallies marks Mr. DeSantis’ first foray into high-profile races ahead of the midterms and gives him a chance to expand his national network ahead of a possible presidential bid in 2024.
A tax credit for electric cars and trucks in the bill requires that a certain percentage of the minerals and the batteries used in them come from the United States. Yet China controls the supply chain.
