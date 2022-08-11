The New York Sun

WILLIAM VITKA

WILLIAM VITKA

Washington, D.C.
Will Vitka is a Contributor for the Sun.

Mr. Vitka is a D.C.-based reporter and contributor to The New York Sun. He…

WILLIAM VITKA

Latest Articles

National

Gunman Who Tried To Breach Ohio FBI Office Dead After Standoff With Police

The episode came a day after the FBI director warned against threats circulating online against agents and the Justice Department in the wake of the agency’s&nbsp;search of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

AP/Charlie Neibergall
Politics

Democratic Candidate Opposes Covid Vaccine Mandate for New York Schoolchildren

Six others running in the 10th congressional district primary say they support mandatory Covid vaccines in public schools.

AP/Tony Dejak, file
National

Online and at Scene, Trump Supporters Seethe After FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago

Gathered in pickup trucks and other vehicles blasting music, Trump supporters can be heard screaming ‘F*** you’ to other passersby.

AP/Meghan McCarthy, The Palm Beach Post
Politics

Georgia Battle Between Kemp and Abrams Focuses on Taxpayers’ Wallets

The incumbent Republican, Governor Kemp, is expected to unveil a $1 billion tax rebate thanks to Georgia’s surplus. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams also has a billion-dollar plan.

AP Photo
Politics

DeSantis, in First Foray Into Midterm Races, To Stump for Trump-Backed GOP Candidates

The string of rallies marks Mr. DeSantis’ first foray into high-profile races ahead of the midterms and gives him a chance to expand his national network ahead of a possible presidential bid in 2024.

AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack, file
National

Electric Vehicle Tax Credit in Democrats’ Budget Bill Could Go Nowhere Fast Due to Made-in-America Edicts

A tax credit for electric cars and trucks in the bill requires that a certain percentage of the minerals and the batteries used in them come from the United States. Yet China controls the supply chain.

AP/Martin Meissner, file
