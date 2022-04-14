DAWN IN THE CITY THAT NEVER SLEEPS

The New York Sun’s mission is to gather and disseminate the news in a lively and honest report and to uphold the finest journalistic traditions. For nearly two centuries it has stood for safeguarding liberty and defending the national welfare. It seeks to speak out the sentiment of the people in a voice that is true to its motto, “It Shines for All.”

By THE NEW YORK SUN |