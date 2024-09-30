The New York Sun

Join
National

$25 Nasal Spray Beats Flu, Colds, Covid-19 With 99 Percent Success, Researchers Say

The spray functions by creating a gel-like matrix within the nasal passages.

Chinatopix via AP
A nurse gives a shot of Covid vaccine at a community health center at Nantong, China, December 9, 2022. A new spray is said to offer broad-spectrum protection against various respiratory infections, including Covid-19, influenza, common cold viruses, and pneumonia-causing bacteria. Chinatopix via AP
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Researchers have developed a groundbreaking nasal spray that they say can block and neutralize nearly 100 percent of viruses and bacteria it encounters.

The innovative product, known as Pathogen Capture and Neutralizing Spray, offers broad-spectrum protection against various respiratory infections, including Covid-19, influenza, common cold viruses, and pneumonia-causing bacteria, MSN reported.

The spray, which costs $25, functions by creating a gel-like matrix within the nasal passages that captures respiratory droplets, immobilizes pathogens, and neutralizes them, thereby preventing infections. According to the research team at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, part of Harvard Medical School, this could be a significant step forward in the fight against respiratory illnesses.

“The researchers developed the formulation and studied its ability to capture respiratory droplets in a 3D-printed replica of a human nose,” according to a press release from the hospital that noted the spray has not yet been tested on humans. “They showed that when sprayed in the nasal cavity replica, PCANS captured twice as many droplets as mucus alone.”

“PCANS forms a gel, increasing its mechanical strength by a hundred times, forming a solid barrier,” the primary author John Joseph, a former postdoctoral fellow at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in the release. “It blocked and neutralized almost 100% of all viruses and bacteria we tested, including Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV, adenovirus, K Pneumonia and more.”

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use