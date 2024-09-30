$25 Nasal Spray Beats Flu, Colds, Covid-19 With 99 Percent Success, Researchers Say

Researchers have developed a groundbreaking nasal spray that they say can block and neutralize nearly 100 percent of viruses and bacteria it encounters.

The innovative product, known as Pathogen Capture and Neutralizing Spray, offers broad-spectrum protection against various respiratory infections, including Covid-19, influenza, common cold viruses, and pneumonia-causing bacteria, MSN reported.

The spray, which costs $25, functions by creating a gel-like matrix within the nasal passages that captures respiratory droplets, immobilizes pathogens, and neutralizes them, thereby preventing infections. According to the research team at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, part of Harvard Medical School, this could be a significant step forward in the fight against respiratory illnesses.

“The researchers developed the formulation and studied its ability to capture respiratory droplets in a 3D-printed replica of a human nose,” according to a press release from the hospital that noted the spray has not yet been tested on humans. “They showed that when sprayed in the nasal cavity replica, PCANS captured twice as many droplets as mucus alone.”

“PCANS forms a gel, increasing its mechanical strength by a hundred times, forming a solid barrier,” the primary author John Joseph, a former postdoctoral fellow at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in the release. “It blocked and neutralized almost 100% of all viruses and bacteria we tested, including Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV, adenovirus, K Pneumonia and more.”