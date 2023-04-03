The New York Sun

Monday, April 3, 2023
Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Has Potential To Reshape the Critical Swing State

The seven-member state supreme court has been controlled by a conservative majority for more than a decade.

By MATTHEW RICE |  
The Path to a Trump-Harris Administration?

It’s improbable but possible because of the Framers’ distrust of a single state hoarding power.

By A.R. HOFFMAN |  

Trump Will ‘Very Aggressively’ Fight New York Charges, Including at Least One Felony Accusation

When the former president turns himself in, he’ll be booked mostly like anyone else facing charges, mug shot, fingerprinting, and all. He isn’t expected to be put in handcuffs; he’ll have Secret Service protection and will almost certainly be released the same day.

By ASSOCIATED PRESS |  
Wyoming Sorority Sued for Admitting Trans Woman Who Is Allegedly ‘Sexually Interested in Women’ and Unsettles the Sisters

By CLARA PREVE-DURRIEU |  
Trump ‘Ready To Fight’ as Indictment Throws 2024 Race Into Uncharted Territory

By JILL COLVIN |  
President Trump Is Indicted by New York Grand Jury, a First in American History

By SCOTT NORVELL |  

