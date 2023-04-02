The New York Sun

Sunday, April 2, 2023
A Farewell to Nanny Bloomberg

New York City moves to ban discrimination against overweight people.

By DEAN KARAYANIS |  
Victory of Yeshivas in Court Opens an Avenue for Legislative Relief for Religious Families

A Times series on Jewish day schools turns out to be crosswise with what a court has determined is state education law.

By JAY GREENE |  

The Fed’s Capital Goes Negative

Recalling the famous line of Everett Dirksen — about how a billion here and a billion there starts to add up to real money — we are talking about serious losses.

By ALEX POLLOCK |  
On Trump, Alvin Bragg Should Spare Us the Excuse That ‘Nobody’s Above the Law’

By DEAN KARAYANIS |  
Inflation Tops Voters’ Concerns, and Biden Is the Problem

By LAWRENCE KUDLOW |  
Biden Ducking Compromise on ‘Bernie Sanders’ Budget

By LAWRENCE KUDLOW |  

Editorials

The Great (World) Bank Robbery

Bragg-adocio

Trump at Bay: A Somber Moment for America

Mike Pence’s Mettle

The Yeshivas Story the Times Deems Unfit To Print

