Thursday, March 30, 2023
Judge Deals Blow to Regents’ Scheme Against Yeshivas

Court defers constitutional battle over religious free exercise, but rules that the regulators from the Board of Regents exceeded their mandate.

By RAINA RASKIN |  
Orthodox Leader Warns of Jewish Exodus to Florida If School Choice Bill Passes

‘They will lose children and families in the states of New York and New Jersey if this bill passes.’

By RAINA RASKIN |  

DeSantis Balks at Florida House’s Plan to Expand School Choice Program

Mr. DeSantis has had little to say about the proposal despite his close collaboration with the state legislature on several education-related issues.

By RAINA RASKIN |  
Wellesley College Gender Inclusivity Resolution Sparks Debate Over Women’s Colleges

By RUSSELL PAYNE |  
Woke Middle School Restricts White People From Joining College Prep Class; Virginia AG Threatens To Sue

By MATTHEW RICE |  
Stanford Law Students Scream at Federal Appellate Judge, Call Him ‘Scum,’ After He Is Invited To Speak at Prestigious School

By MATTHEW RICE |  

