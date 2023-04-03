The New York Sun

Justice

Monday, April 3, 2023
AP/Andrew Harnik
AP/Andrew Harnik

Trump Supporters Apoplectic Over Likelihood of a Gag Order Silencing the Candidate

Such an order would present novel First Amendment implications given the nature of the target — a presidential candidate in the middle of a campaign.

By SCOTT NORVELL |  
AP/Mary Altaffer
AP/Mary Altaffer

Titans of American Industry Subpoenaed in Lawsuit Against Sex-Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s Bankers

Lawyers for the Virgin Islands have alleged in court that managers at J.P. Morgan Chase were aware as far back as 2008 that Epstein was sex trafficking.

By SCOTT NORVELL |  

Will New York Jury Give Trump a Fair Shake?

The former president, like all Americans, is owed an ‘impartial jury.’

By A.R. HOFFMAN |  
AP /Manuel Balce Ceneta
AP /Manuel Balce Ceneta

‘QAnon Shaman’ of January 6 Fame Granted Early Release From Prison

By MATTHEW RICE |  
AP/Charles Dharapak
AP/Charles Dharapak

Another Big Win for Special Counsel Investigating Trump as Alvin Bragg Dithers

By A.R. HOFFMAN |  
Via Wikimedia Commons
Via Wikimedia Commons

Gorsuch Laces Into Second Circuit for Allowing a Court To Appoint a Prosecutor When Justice Department Takes a Powder

By A.R. HOFFMAN |  

