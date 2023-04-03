The New York Sun

Join

Arts+

Monday, April 3, 2023
Via Museo Nacional del Prado
Via Museo Nacional del Prado

Lightening, Somewhat, the Shade Cast by Velazquez

The Met is showcasing the work of a one-time slave and studio assistant to the master painter, Juan de Pareja, within the context of 17th-century Spanish culture.

By MARIO NAVES |  
Courtesy of Mr. de Larosière
Courtesy of Mr. de Larosière

The Sage Who Saw It All Coming

Jacques de Larosière is out with a must-read new book on the end of financial illusion.

By JUDY SHELTON |  

Poem of the Day: ‘Easter Morning’ 

Joseph Bottum acknowledges winter is a figure for the human problems of time and death — the problems to which Easter may come as an answer.

By EDITED BY JOSEPH BOTTUM |  
Jay Sinclair/Visit Santa Barbara
Jay Sinclair/Visit Santa Barbara

Unpacked: I Wish It All Could Be Santa Barbara

By ANTHONY GRANT |  
Jim Eigo
Jim Eigo

At the Apollo, Jazz Foundation of America Concert Lives Up to Its ‘Great’ Billing

By WILL FRIEDWALD |  
Focus Features
Focus Features

Honoring Motherhood — Warts and All — in a Rapidly Changing Harlem

By MARTIN TSAI |  

Popular

  1. Courtesy of Mr. de Larosière

    The Sage Who Saw It All Coming

  2. Poem of the Day: ‘Easter Morning’ 

More in Arts+

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use