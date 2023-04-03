The Met is showcasing the work of a one-time slave and studio assistant to the master painter, Juan de Pareja, within the context of 17th-century Spanish culture.
Jacques de Larosière is out with a must-read new book on the end of financial illusion.
Joseph Bottum acknowledges winter is a figure for the human problems of time and death — the problems to which Easter may come as an answer.
