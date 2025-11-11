A Look for the Ages: ‘Mar-a-Lago Face’ All the Rage Among Trump Insiders

Plastic Surgeons at Washington say since President Trump has returned to the White House loads of clients are asking to look like they intentionally had work done.

It looks like the White House isn’t the only thing getting a Trump-style makeover, with a wave of administration admirers asking plastic surgeons at Washington, D.C., to give them “Mar-a-Lago face.”

Surgeons in the nation’s capital say since Mr. Trump’s return to Washington in January, they have seen an uptick in clients from the “MAGA-verse” who are requesting the Palm Beach-style glow-up.

Local plastic surgeon Troy Pittman told Axios that in the past Washington was a town where his clients were looking to get understated work that improved their looks, but in a way where it looked as if they did not have surgery. That’s no longer the case since the Trump administration came back into town, even as insiders have not admitted to having work done.

“[Now] we’re seeing people who want to look like they had something done,” he said.

A “Mar-a-Lago face” makeover includes a combination of procedures that often include laser treatments, filler injections, dental veneers, Botox, facelifts, and eyelid surgery.

“[Mar-a-Lago Face] refers to a recognizable combination of facial features and plastic surgery enhancements, often modeled after Ivanka Trump’s signature look,” California-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Matthew J. Nykiel, recently told HuffPost. He said that the suite of procedures can easily cost $90,000.

The surgeon also explained that maintaining the look requires roughly $625 in quarterly touch-ups, with surgical lifts needing a refresh every decade—tacking tens of thousands more onto the lifetime tab for a “Mar-a-Lago face.”

As the surgery trend picks up at Washington, some providers in Florida have been advertising the new style for months. They say it’s not about being altered, but about subtlety, harmony, and a “well-balanced facial aesthetic.”

“This trend isn’t about transformation—it’s about fine-tuning,” Ennis Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton wrote in July, saying the “so-called ‘Mar-a-Lago Face’ facelift emphasizes soft cheek definition, a slightly elevated upper lip, and overall symmetry.”

Some surgeons at Washington say that so many individuals are coming to their offices for the new look that they are turning them away.

Dr. Anita Kulkarni told Axios that people have been asking for “a more done look, like that Mar-a-Lago face,” but that aesthetic does not fit with services that she offers. She said those patients were seeking extra fillers and injections on top of procedures already done.

She called the trend “filler blindness” — or the tendency to “lose sight of anatomic normalcy” after being surrounded by people having the same excessive procedures.

Dr. Kulkarni says she doesn’t recall such a deviation from the typical aesthetic during Mr. Trump’s previous presidency.

“There were more establishment Republicans in the mix,” she recalls of the president’s first term.