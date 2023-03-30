The New York Sun

Thursday, March 30, 2023
AP/Craig Ruttle
AP/Craig Ruttle

In Preview of Things To Come, New York City’s Tax Revenues Plummet Along With Wall Street Bonuses

Over the next two years, the city is expected to face a nearly $2 billion decline in revenue attributable to personal income taxes.

By RUSSELL PAYNE |  
AP/Alvaro Barrientos, file
AP/Alvaro Barrientos, file

American Forests Are Being Razed So Europe Can Cling to ‘Green’ Energy

Instead of clearing its own forests to flout its green credentials, Europe is using America’s.

By MATTHEW RICE |  

Federal Reserve Deflects Blame for Silicon Valley Bank Collapse 

‘A textbook case of mismanagement,’ the Fed’s top regulator calls it. Senate and House hearings this week will feature testimony from federal finance watchdogs.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER |  
AP/Damian Dovarganes, file
AP/Damian Dovarganes, file

California’s Governor Newsom, After Failing To Impose Windfall Profits Tax on Oil Companies, Tries a New Tack

By MATTHEW RICE |  
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Solvency of the Federal Reserve Plummets — at Least Technically — as It Oversees Other Banks, a New Report Warns

By JOHN BENNETT |  
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Powell’s Pickle: Carry on With Rate Increases and Risk More Banking Chaos, or Pause Fight Against Inflation

By SCOTT NORVELL |  

