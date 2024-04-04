New York Rabbi Drops $34 Million for Historic Upper East Side Mansion, Once Home to Methodist Pastor

‘This is the one shul where you really have to read your emails,’ Rabbi Benjamin Goldschmidt tells Curbed.

Rabbi Benjamin Goldschmidt is putting down $34.5 million for 107 East 70th Street at New York City, a building that will house the Rabbi’s synagogue founded just three years ago.

The Thomas Lamont mansion, as the building is known, is a Tudor Revival six-story, 55-foot-wide building soon to be home to a relatively young synagogue that had been floating between multiple locations over the past three years.

“This is the one shul where you really have to read your emails,” Mr. Goldschmidt told Curbed, adding that he did not enjoy “telling a Jewish mother you don’t know where her son’s bar mitzvah is going to be in three weeks.”

The mansion was originally built in 1922 for the Presbyterian son of a Methodist pastor, Thomas Lamont. Last year the mansion was listed for $45 million.

Mr. Goldscmidt tells Curbed that he plans to move the synagogue into the building ahead of Passover with no major renovations.