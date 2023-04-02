The New York Sun

Sunday, April 2, 2023
‘Teflon’ Trump’s Veneer of Invincibility Finally Wears Off

The spectacle that is sure to unfold this week will mark an unprecedented moment in American history that will demonstrate once again how dramatically Mr. Trump has upended democratic norms.

By SUN STAFF and ASSOCIATED PRESS |  
Arkansas’ Former Governor, Asa Hutchinson, To Challenge Trump for GOP Nomination

Instead of picking fights on Twitter, Mr. Hutchinson tweets out Bible verses every Sunday morning.

By ANDREW DeMILLO |  

Justice ‘Concerned’ That Bragg’s ‘Flimsy’ Case Could Undermine More Serious Investigations of Trump

Federal officials are reportedly worried that Alvin Bragg’s charges are weak and could undermine the more serious January 6 and Georgia electoral fraud probes.

By RUSSELL PAYNE |  
Biden, McCarthy Miles Apart With Just Weeks To Go Before Debt Limit Breach

By MATTHEW RICE |  
House Republicans Wade Deeper Into Debate Over ‘Censorship-Industrial Complex’ Backed by White House

By MATTHEW RICE |  
Chicago Mayor’s Race, a Proxy Fight Between Teachers and Cops, Is a Dead Heat One Week From Election Day

By MATTHEW RICE |  

