The Decision by Trump That Could Prevent a Wider War in the Mideast

After America refrains from using bases in the Persian Gulf to attack Iran, Tehran could opt to limit the scope of its potential retaliation.

As the Mideast braces for Iran’s next move, one overlooked decision could prove decisive to preventing a wider war: President Trump’s choice not to launch the June 21 strike from America’s bases in the Persian Gulf. That single act of restraint may explain why Gulf capitals will be untouched, American personnel unharmed, oil flows steadily, and markets stay calm.

America struck Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan with precision — but the real brilliance was in Trump’s execution. By avoiding Gulf bases, though, Mr. Trump denied Iran justification to retaliate—and kept American forces there out of the line of fire.

Had those strikes come from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, or Qatar — where American forces are stationed — Iran would have almost certainly retaliated against those countries. Iran has said so for years.

When Qasem Soleimani was killed in 2020, Tehran launched missiles at American positions in Iraq. Now, after the June 21 strike, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has issued repeated warnings that American bases in the region are “within range.” Yet what went unsaid — and not acted on — is the critical point: America didn’t use those bases.

Iran has repeatedly threatened to target Gulf energy infrastructure if attacked. This includes Saudi Aramco’s oil processing facilities, which were previously hit by Iranian drones in 2019, cutting global oil output by 5 percent overnight. A 2025 repeat would be worse. Qatar’s massive LNG export terminals, which provide a fifth of the world’s liquefied natural gas, are even more exposed.

It’s not just oil and gas. The Gulf’s AI and tech sector — which Mr. Trump touted during his May 2025 visit — is booming. At the United States-Saudi Investment Forum, Mr. Trump declared, “a new generation of leaders is transcending the ancient conflicts and tired divisions of the past, and forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce, not chaos; where it exports technology, not terrorism.”

He wasn’t exaggerating. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE have committed billions of dollars collectively to become global AI hubs. Aramco alone signed 34 deals worth an estimated $90 billion this year to build data centers and tech parks. These projects aren’t just economic milestones; they are foundational to Gulf transformation plans. Iran knows this — and would have every reason to destroy them if provoked.

Imagine the headlines: Iranian cruise missiles destroy an AI megacenter at Abu Dhabi. LNG shipments disrupted. Oil soaring higher than $200 a barrel. That’s not just bad news for the Gulf — that’s global recession territory.

Mr. Trump could have prevented that scenario. By ordering the strikes from B-2 bombers and long-range assets based outside the Gulf, he gave Iran no immediate Gulf target to hit without escalating the war. It was a brilliant tactical move that respected America’s allies, protected global markets, and denied Iran the escalation it sought.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, emphasized that “this operation was designed to severely degrade Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure.” Vice President Vance said, “We are not at war with Iran — we are at war with its nuclear ambitions.” That distinction matters. Mr. Trump preserved America’s red line while keeping the Gulf allies out of the firing line.

Critics may ask whether this restraint emboldens Iran. The opposite is true. Tehran got the message: America can strike hard, from anywhere, and do so without entangling its allies. That’s smart power. As Secretary Hegseth stated, “this mission was not and has not been about regime change … the U.S. will respond if needed,” sending a clear signal that deterrence remains intact.

Gulf leaders are likely breathing a sigh of relief. Their economies remain intact. Their AI and energy sectors are secure. And their ties with Washington are stronger — not because they took a bullet for America, but because America chose not to make them the target.

In a region filled with strategic missteps and unintended blowback, this one stands out: Mr. Trump played it right. He hit Iran where it hurts, while shielding the partners that matter most. In doing so, he avoided turning a necessary strike into a regional war. That’s not just leadership. That’s foresight.