Pope Leo XIV Selects Little-Known Midwestern Bishop To Succeed Cardinal Dolan as Archbishop of New York

Bishop Ronald Hicks of Illinois faces the challenge of following the Catholic Church’s most visible American spokesman.

Pope Leo XIV has tapped a little-known Illinois bishop to lead New York’s Roman Catholic archdiocese, an unexpected choice to succeed Timothy Cardinal Dolan in one of the Church’s most prominent American posts.

The selection of Illinois-based Bishop Ronald A. Hicks as New York’s next archbishop marks His Holiness’ first defining act in his native country, giving a signal of where he may intend to steer American Catholicism.

The choice mirrors the pope’s own unlikely rise: both men were relatively obscure Midwestern bishops known more for quiet pastoral care than public prominence before their surprising elevations thrust them onto larger stages. Both men were also born and raised in suburban Chicago and both also speak fluent Spanish after ministering in South and Central America for years.

Bishop Hicks has overseen the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois since his 2020 appointment under Pope Francis. His low-key leadership style stands in sharp contrast to Cardinal Dolan’s high-profile tenure, which featured regular Fox News appearances, vocal advocacy for conservative positions, and prominent roles at both Trump inaugurations. Hicks, measured and reserved, has steered clear of the political spotlight.

Cardinal Dolan has presided over New York’s 2.8 million Catholics since 2009, becoming American Catholicism’s most visible spokesman over the past 16 years. His charismatic tenure navigated the archdiocese through the COVID-19 crisis and a series of wrenching choices: liquidating church properties to compensate clergy abuse survivors, shuttering dozens of Catholic schools, and consolidating parishes — a restructuring that forced some historic churches to close their doors permanently.

He has also been known as a warmhearted leader who was a compassionate defender of the Catholic Church.

“To fill the shoes of Cardinal Dolan, good luck to the new archbishop of New York,” Catholic League president Bill Donohue said to CBS News. “[He] is certainly loved by New Yorkers, and I don’t mean just by Catholics. I mean by non-Catholics as well. He’s one of the most courageous and honest priests I’ve ever met in my life.”

Cardinal Dolan submitted his mandatory resignation to the Vatican in February upon turning 75, predicting at the time that he would stay on for another six to eight months during the search for his replacement.

Once officially relieved of his duties, the cardinal has pledged to continue serving the church in whatever capacity his vow of obedience requires. Cardinal Dolan’s retirement from the archdiocese won’t diminish his broader role as he will retain his rank and voting privileges in papal conclaves until age 80.

“I find obedience liberating. People say, ‘What are you going to do?’ I don’t really know. It ain’t my decision,” he said after submitting his resignation at the time. “You just say, ‘Jesus, I trust in thee. And, Holy Father, I trust in you.'”