GOP Taps as Its Nominee for Speaker a Brave Man Who Will Fight Against Socialist Climate-Change Central Planners

First up, a word of congratulations to my friend Steve Scalise, the congressman who is now the Republican nominee for speaker, winning a tight race over another great friend and distinguished conservative, Representative Jim Jordan. Mr. Jordan has now declared support for Mr. Scalise and is whipping other members into the Scalise camp.

Hopefully, the Republican conference will be completely united and move the nomination to the House floor and garner 217 votes.

Another word about Mr. Scalise, whom I’ve known for many years: He is a brave soul who was shot on a baseball field a few years ago, managed to recover, and won the admiration of people on both sides of the aisle. Right now, he is ahead of schedule in his winning battle to defeat cancer.

Mr. Scalise is a strong conservative, and was an excellent whip and majority leader and former head of the conservative Republican Study Committee.

He was the principal organizer of H.R. 1 — the first Republican House-passed bill last winter. Hugely important, it will unlock the fossil fuel spigots that President Biden’s radical Green New Deal attempts to shut down. H.R. 1 was also a permitting reform bill that would unleash oil and gas production, bring down gasoline prices, and help restore America’s energy dominance that Mr. Biden has so badly damaged.

Coming from Louisiana, you can bet Mr. Scalise will keep the heat on and press forward to fight Mr. Biden’s socialist climate change central-planners and restore a balanced approach to energy, using our God-given resources to power future economic growth. Anybody who knows Mr. Scalise likes him.

President Trump backed Mr. Jordan, but he is also a great admirer of Mr. Scalise. Mr. Jordan, who is an old personal friend of mine, will continue to do a great job as Judiciary chairman in the Biden investigations and in pursuit of an end to the two-tiered system of justice imposed by Attorney General Garland’s Department of Justice.

Messrs. Scalise and Jordan are strong proponents of First Amendment rights and they are supply-side tax-cutters. They will work hard to limit the size and scope of the federal government, curb spending and deficits, and roll back all of the anti-growth Biden regulations. These guys are pro-business, not big-government socialists. They should work together to reimpose economic, oil, and financial sanctions on Iran.

That Mr. Jordan is magnanimously working for a successful speaker vote for Mr. Scalise attests to his patriotism and strong character. As soon as we get a Republican speaker on board, there will be a bipartisan resolution in support of Israel.

There’s going to have to be some kind of supplemental spending bill to help our great ally, Israel, and then comes the hard blocking and tackling to finish up the regular budget order appropriations process.

The liberal media has written off the Republican House dozens of times. Those liberals are going to be wrong once again. And, by the way, the Republican House will also be Israel’s truly best friend through thick and thin.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.