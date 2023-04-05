Columnists

The New York Sun

Wednesday, April 5, 2023
In Post-Arraignment Speech, Trump Delights in the Eye of the Storm

The 2024 forecast now calls for more dark clouds, disappointing those who hoped indictments would bring a return to the blue skies of Washington’s status quo.

By DEAN KARAYANIS |  
Trump Standing Proudly Despite Bragg’s ‘Political Persecution’

This is a case rejected by the Department of Justice, rejected by the Federal Election Commission, rejected by Alvin Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., and initially rejected by Bragg himself. Now, he comes up with 34 counts.

By LAWRENCE KUDLOW |  

As the 2024 Election Approaches, Look to the Mountains

Could religion turn out to be a unifying theme in our national politics, after all?

By IRA STOLL |  
Fearing Russian Retaliation, Hockey League Weighs Canceling ‘Pride Night’ Events

By DEAN KARAYANIS |  
Will Republicans Find a Way To Nominate DeSantis in 2024?

By MICHAEL BARONE |  
Indictment of Trump Puts America on Threshold of Losing Its Democracy

By CONRAD BLACK |  

