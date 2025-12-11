The New York Sun

Join
Columnists

Trump, With a Sneeze and the Snap of a Finger, Closed the Border

Illegal immigration has basically been stopped. Cold. Dead in its tracks.

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
President Trump speaks at the Mexican border on August 22, 2024 south of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Here’s a little nugget that deserved some attention just in case you missed it.

In President Trump’s first year, 2.5 million illegals have left the country. Of those 2.5 million, 1.9 million self deported. I think the self deportation number is my favorite number. 

Because I always remember that President Biden, who let in nearly 11million illegals according to the Department of Homeland Security, was always telling us he needed new legislation in order to close the border.

This, to be sure, was incorrect. There were plenty of laws that could and should have been used, to stop the flood of illegal immigrants. Yet Mr. Trump comes in and basically sneezes. Ah-choo, we’re closing the border.

And guess what? Just like that, one sneeze, and the border is closed. No better, 2.5 million have left, and nearly 2 million have left on their own, self deportation.

And there’s no reason why this won’t continue, why not another 2 million self-deportations next year? After all, Mr. Trump repeatedly reminds the world that the American  border is closed to illegals.

Legal immigration is a much different matter.  But illegal immigration has basically been stopped. Cold. Dead in its tracks.

And there’s a big economic savings because the whole American infrastructure, whether it’s food, shelter, social services, and public safety wasn’t ready for 11 million illegals during the Biden years. 

It cost a fortune. It pushed up the price of rentals and homes. In some cases it caused food shortages.

And worse of all, it unleashed a crime wave across the country, from which we are still suffering as a result of Mr. Biden’s negligence.

Back to the good news front, though, whether the illegals self-deport or turned out by ICE and other authorities, it takes a lot of the economic pressure away. Now, the level of foreign born people in the work force is falling, while native born are rising significantly.

This is also helping wages and affordability. Also, the upward pressure on rents and home prices is receding. And the cost of shelter in the inflation indexes is starting to come down.

Crime is still a big problem in the blue state sanctuary cities. Yet I’m gonna leave that to Tom Homan and his patriotic agents. I know he will succeed. The moral of the story is, sometimes a sneeze can be a good thing.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use