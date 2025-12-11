Trump, With a Sneeze and the Snap of a Finger, Closed the Border

Here’s a little nugget that deserved some attention just in case you missed it.

In President Trump’s first year, 2.5 million illegals have left the country. Of those 2.5 million, 1.9 million self deported. I think the self deportation number is my favorite number.

Because I always remember that President Biden, who let in nearly 11million illegals according to the Department of Homeland Security, was always telling us he needed new legislation in order to close the border.

This, to be sure, was incorrect. There were plenty of laws that could and should have been used, to stop the flood of illegal immigrants. Yet Mr. Trump comes in and basically sneezes. Ah-choo, we’re closing the border.

And guess what? Just like that, one sneeze, and the border is closed. No better, 2.5 million have left, and nearly 2 million have left on their own, self deportation.

And there’s no reason why this won’t continue, why not another 2 million self-deportations next year? After all, Mr. Trump repeatedly reminds the world that the American border is closed to illegals.

Legal immigration is a much different matter. But illegal immigration has basically been stopped. Cold. Dead in its tracks.

And there’s a big economic savings because the whole American infrastructure, whether it’s food, shelter, social services, and public safety wasn’t ready for 11 million illegals during the Biden years.

It cost a fortune. It pushed up the price of rentals and homes. In some cases it caused food shortages.

And worse of all, it unleashed a crime wave across the country, from which we are still suffering as a result of Mr. Biden’s negligence.

Back to the good news front, though, whether the illegals self-deport or turned out by ICE and other authorities, it takes a lot of the economic pressure away. Now, the level of foreign born people in the work force is falling, while native born are rising significantly.

This is also helping wages and affordability. Also, the upward pressure on rents and home prices is receding. And the cost of shelter in the inflation indexes is starting to come down.

Crime is still a big problem in the blue state sanctuary cities. Yet I’m gonna leave that to Tom Homan and his patriotic agents. I know he will succeed. The moral of the story is, sometimes a sneeze can be a good thing.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.