A Female Patient Could Face the Death Penalty for Stabbing to Death a ‘Dedicated’ Paramedic in His Ambulance

The 29-year-old was working overtime when he was stabbed in the chest.

A Kansas City firefighter-paramedic has died after a patient allegedly stabbed him in an “unfathomable” attack during a medical transport early Sunday morning.

The fire department says a female patient took out a knife and stabbed Graham Hoffman in the chest while he was transporting her to the hospital. “Graham was a dedicated professional who loved serving his city,” the department said in a Facebook post. “He will be greatly missed.”

The post included a heartbreaking photo of Mr. Hoffman sitting on a fire truck with a dog. Kansas City battalion chief Michael Hopkins told KMBC-TV that Mr. Hoffman was working overtime at the time of the attack.

“Our hearts are heavy as our minds struggle to comprehend the incomprehensible,” the Missouri Division of Fire Safety stated in a Facebook post. It referred to the crime as “unfathomable.”

Police arrested Shanetta Bossell at the scene in connection with the attack. A possible motive was not immediately available. Ms. Bossell faces murder and other charges. Prosecutors asked for a $1 million bond and Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson said she could face the death penalty in the case.

“Our hearts go out to Graham’s family, the firefighter community and our whole community,” Mr.Thompson said. “Our community grieves his loss at such a young age with his entire life ahead of him. No words or actions can undo the tragic events.”

Mr. Hoffman, 29, had served in the department since 2022. He was described as “compassionate, caring, loving, and a leader on and off the job by his fellow firefighters and academy classmates.”

He started his career with the Belton Fire Department. “A genuine soul filled with tons of potential,” is how it described Mr. Hoffman in a Facebook post.

Funeral details were not immediately available. An online fundraiser for the family had reached more than $11,000 by Monday.