‘A Few Rabbits Up Our Sleeve’: Netanyahu Says Israel, With Sustained Airstrikes on Tehran, Is Fighting ‘Nuclear Terrorism on a Global Scale’

‘We cannot have the world’s most dangerous regime have the world’s most dangerous weapons,’ says Prime Minister Netanyahu.

American support for Israel has been integral in its mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program, Prime Minister Netanyahu said Sunday as Iran’s foreign minister suggested that Tehran may expand the conflict unless Washington denounces the attack.

Through “fully coordinated” planning and shared intelligence between Israel and America, Mr. Netanyahu confirmed that Israel has destroyed several nuclear facilities, including two of the most important sites — in Natanz, and a deep underground facility in Isfahan, a feat which likely would require 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs that Israel is not known to possess.

While he declined to specify whether President Trump had provided that kind of firepower or to offer any other operational details, Mr. Netanyahu told Fox News on Sunday that Israel is a “startup nation” that has “quite a few rabbits up our sleeve.”

“What I’ll say is that I deeply appreciate President Trump’s decision to help in the defense of Israel. American pilots are shooting down drones that are headed toward Israel, as do our pilots. American THAAD missile batteries are helping defend Tel Aviv and Greater Tel Aviv area. American (ships) are in the Mediterranean. That’s all a decision by President Trump, which I deeply appreciate,” he said.

Mr. Netanyahu said that Israel’s actions were justified by Iran’s stated intent to give away its nuclear weapons to its Houthi proxies and others as well as to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles that can almost reach America’s eastern seaboard.

“That’s nuclear terrorism on a global scale, it threatens everyone,” he said. “Do you want these people to have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to your cities? Of course not. Yeah, so we’re defending ourselves, but we’re also defending the world.”

Israel’s Defense Forces announced that it has established a safe aerial path to Tehran from Israel and is operating freely above Iran’s capital. On Sunday, Israel’s Air Force struck an Iranian aerial refueling aircraft at Mashhad airport in eastern Iran, more than 1,400 miles from Israel. Israel has not yet lost a pilot.

“It’s very important to not get cocky and not get caught up in success and make sure that we are on guard all the time 24/7, making sure we are defending our people,” IDF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said.

During the three days of conflict, Israel has so far faced 300 incoming ballistic missiles from Iran. Most have been shot down, but a few have penetrated Israel’s air defense systems, resulting in 13 deaths and multiple injuries at Tel Aviv, Rehovot, and the Arab town of Tamra in northern Israel. Iran has claimed 78 people dead, including key military leaders and nuclear scientists, along with 320 injured.

“Israel is carrying out precise operations with our aircrafts traveling over 1,000 miles to reach specific points to carry out specific strikes related to a military endeavor to end our existence,” Lieutenant Colonel Shoshani said. “Iran is firing missiles toward centers of civilian populations. … They have hit civilians. The casualties from their attacks are civilians, children, women, older people.”

Amid international calls for a de-escalation that are expected to trickle into the G7 meeting of nations this week in Canada, Mr. Trump has expressed full support for Israel’s actions, and warned Iran that it can only avoid further destruction by agreeing to a new nuclear deal.

In an interview with ABC News Sunday morning, Mr. Trump said America is not currently involved in the conflict but stressed that “it’s possible we could get involved.” He later wrote on social media that he will make sure that Iran and Israel reach a deal.

“We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings (are) now taking place,” he wrote. “MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said Sunday that if the Israeli strikes on Iran stop, then “our responses will also stop.” However, he accused America of being “a partner in these attacks.”

“The U.S. is complicit in the Israeli strikes and must be held accountable,” he reportedly said in a meeting with foreign ambassadors. Mr. Araghchi added that his country is ready to continue nuclear negotiations with America, but Israel is trying to disrupt that negotiation.

“It is absolutely clear that the Israeli regime does not want any accord on the nuclear issue; it does not want talks, and it does not want diplomacy,” the minister said, adding, “The attack on Iran in the midst of nuclear talks clearly demonstrates the Israeli regime’s opposition to any form of negotiation.”

Mr. Netanyahu called Iranian nuclear negotiations a stalling tactic that was being used to string along the international community while Iran builds a nuclear weapon.

“It’s hogwash,” he said. “Iran lies all the time. … They say, OK Yeah, they’ll stop and continue to develop the means for our extermination. Yeah, that’s not going to happen. So obviously that’s not said in good faith. The issue here is not the escalation issue. The issue here is not a ceasefire. The issue here is stopping those things that will threaten our survival.”

“We will never have a second holocaust, a nuclear holocaust. It’s not going to happen,” he said.