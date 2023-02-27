The New York Sun

SHARON KEHNEMUI

Washington, D.C.
Sharon Kehnemui is a freelance reporter of The New York Sun.

Ms. Kehnemui is a 12-year veteran of FoxNews.com, where she was a reporter and…

sharon.kehnemui@nysun.com

Latest Articles

Economy

Congress Frets Over Biden Plan To Subject American Companies to Global ‘Top-Up Tax’

GOP lawmakers say Biden’s plan has ‘no path forward’ in Congress and violates tax treaties as well as American sovereignty.

AP/Patrick Semansky, file
Politics

Biden Assault on Republicans’ Medicare Positions Belies Reality of Reform Landscape

As is typical for Washington, the parties appear to be talking one game and playing another.

Jacquelyn Martin, pool
National

Progressives Push for National Rent Control After Spike in Housing Prices

With 40 percent of rental households spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent, Democrats call for federal agencies to protect renters from the housing market.

AP/Rich Pedroncelli
National

Are Public-Sector Unions Unconstitutional?

In a new book, noted attorney Philip K. Howard says public sector collective bargaining is dereliction of presidential, congressional duty.

AP/Gene Johnson
Politics

FEC Seeks Rules Reining in Social Media Influencers Peddling Candidates

An overlooked source of campaign credibility, especially among younger audiences, is setting the battle between free speech and election financing disclosure advocates.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Politics

New Year, New Debt Ceiling Hike, but Can Wiser Heads Prevail?

Lawmakers play with debt limit brinkmanship as America finds it harder to pay its obligations.

AP/J. Scott Applewhite, file
