A Made in America Pope, Who Believes in the Godliness of Work

Like so many of us, in and out of the Catholic faith, I never thought I’d see an American Pope.

Robert Cardinal Prevost. A genuine, authentic, Made in America pontiff.

From Chicago, a graduate of Villanova University — where he was a math major, in the order of Saint Augustine.

He worked in Peru and served time in the Vatican — where, by the way, Pope Francis appointed him to various administrative positions. So perhaps he can clean up the Holy See’s financial problems.

The press keeps telling us about America’s decline in the world.

And, yet, here is the Vatican — electing an American Pope.

When he addressed the thousands at St. Peter’s Square, he was wearing traditional papal garb. Quite unlike Pope Francis, who first appeared in all white.

He also took a traditional and popular name, that of Leo XIV. Another reassuring action.

I’m sure there will be an endless debate over whether he is a progressive, a centrist, or a conservative. I don’t know near enough to answer that question.

Some quick research on my part, though, suggests that he is a traditionalist who adheres to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and a strong believer in traditional family values.

And then there’s some interesting speculation over the fact that Leo XIV’s namesake predecessor, Leo XIII of the 19th century, was a great hero to workings Catholics, a theological conservative, and a political moderate.

Leo XIII also wrote extensively about the dignity of work and the importance of communities and nations providing their people the opportunity for productive labor.

The dignity of work is one of my favorite themes. Work is so central to a healthy society.

Hard work is such a great lesson for young people on their way up the ladder of opportunity and success.

Work is godly.

And, if indeed Cardinal Prevost, now Leo XIV, is an apostle of work and traditional families — then I have faith that he will be a great success.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.