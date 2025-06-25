A New Abraham Accords Middle East Is Emerging From Trump’s Obliteration of Iran

Now is the time where the rest of the Gulf states can join this Middle East economic modernization and growth process.

The lefties are trying to downplay the phenomenal work of our nation’s military as they “obliterated” — to use President Trump’s words — the Iranian nuclear facilities.

The lefties are using a leak by some deep state anti-Trump bureaucrat inside the Defense Intelligence Agency.

And, by the way, even that leaked report was labeled “low confidence.” It’s all hogwash and fake news anyway.

The Israel Atomic Energy Commission has already said the American strike on Fordow destroyed the site’s critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable.

Remember — Israel was striking parts of the Iranian nuclear program at the same time we were.

Mr. Trump, who knows a thing or two about building, is arguing that the biggest damage took place far below ground level. And that was the bullseye.

The International Atomic Energy Administration’s director general, Rafael Grossi, has already pointed out significant damage to all of the centrifuge operations, including the Isfahan nuclear site where buildings were hit and the Iranian conversion process was pummeled.

At the Natanz enrichment site, the fuel enrichment plant was hit.

Effectively, according to the president of the Institute for Science and International Security, David Albright, the attacks by Israel and America have destroyed Iran’s centrifuge enrichment program.

More will be disclosed… but you can bet Iran’s nuclear program — and for that matter its whole military defense system — will be out of commission, for many years to come.

And that leads me to a much more interesting and constructive discussion: With Iran out of the way, look for Mr. Trump to follow up on a major expansion of the Abraham Accords, which normalized diplomatic trade and investment ties between Israel and the Arab world.

Recall that in 2020, Mr.Trump convinced the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan to engage in bilateral relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords.

They were the first four.

Now is the time where the rest of the Gulf states can also join this Middle East economic modernization and growth process by coming into the Abraham Accords.

I’ve been talking about this for a while.

And I want to give a hat tip to an excellent column in today’s New York Post by Hussain Abdul-Hussain for fleshing out the same point.

Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq may be ready to join what could be a free-trade economic zone that would rival Europe, Latin America, and perhaps even Asia.

The UAE with its economic hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi have led the way toward economic innovation and prosperity.

It is called the new Emirate economic model, and has moved the UAE into a very competitive position on the world economic stage.

The battle of Iran is over. The mullahs have been destroyed. There may even be regime change at some point.

Yet with the American alignment fostered by Mr. Trump, a new Middle East is emerging — with the Abraham Accords as the central alliance.

What a wonderful thing.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.