Get Set for the New Normal

Contrary to received wisdom, the election was decided that night.

A new normal is coming back to American life.

Maybe it’s just me, but it seems like, within just a few weeks of President Trump’s landslide victory, a new normal is coming back to American life.

For one thing, the significant magnitude of his election victory has stopped all of the horror-show scenarios predicted by so many in the press, especially the liberal press.

Contrary to the received wisdom, the election was decided that night. Not three weeks later, or several months later, but that night.

There were no presidential recounts. There was no violence.

Trump won convincingly — and that was that. It was an orderly, normal presidential election.

And, despite the ritual name-calling mostly aimed at Trump — call it the “fascist Hitler factor”— the president-elect and President Biden sat down amicably at the Oval Office to plan a peaceful transition.

Mr. Biden looked the happiest he’s looked in years. You think he voted for Trump? I do.

Then, this past weekend, Trump sitting next to the first lady, Jill Biden, at Nôtre Dame Cathedral looked very cozy. Both smiling.

Kind of a G7-type smooch from Mrs. Biden, who was definitely leaning into the conversation. In a church — no less. Tut tut. Think she voted for Trump? I do.

On “Meet the Press” this weekend, Trump repeated his campaign message that success would end the divisions and unify the country.

“I’m not looking to go back into the past,” he said. “I’m looking to make our country successful. Retribution would be through success.”

He added: “We’re going to all work together and we’re going to bring it together and you know what’s going to bring it together? Success. Unity. It’s going to be a message of unity. And again, I think success brings unity.”

Meanwhile, at New York City, justice was served with the acquittal of Marine veteran Daniel Penny, where the far-left district attorney, Alvin Bragg, was once again turned back by a jury of our peers.

Mr. Penny was a hero. Deserves a medal.

And, in breaking news, the New York Police Department working with the FBI has arrested a suspect in the hideous murder of healthcare executive Brian Thompson.

I’m thinking that New York’s Finest and the FBI agents in the field are very good at what they do — if the politicians would just let them do it.

I’m thinking that juries are very good at what they do — if the politicians would just let them do it.

Our Constitution and our system of common and criminal law, based on a jury system — something we inherited nearly 900 years ago from the English Magna Carta — works very well when it is depoliticized.

The system, indeed, only works when we depoliticize it — without left-wing weaponization and lawfare and other forms of manipulation.

Yes, I think Trump will return our legal system back to normal.

And then, if I can return back to the magnificent feat of restoring Nôtre Dame, I think Trump had an eye on restoring normal religion and culture to American society — maybe even sending a message to Europe, as well.

Liberal progressives don’t like religion. They want to keep God out of our life. They are secularists, to a fault.

Yes, it is a free country. That includes religious freedom as well, though.

When Trump went to the Al Smith Dinner in October, he was making a statement not only about helping Catholic charities — but about the importance of religion in our culture, our families, our communities, and our country.

He won the Catholic vote by 20 points according to some exit polls. Whereas in 2020, Mr. Biden captured the Catholic vote.

Restoring the 800-year old Nôtre Dame Cathedral itself was a restatement of the importance of a more religious and spiritual culture. It was the Al Smith dinner, writ large.

Having the new world leader, Donald J. Trump, attend that ceremony punctuates that thought.

I believe this, too, is a sign that we may be restoring normalcy.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.