A Tale of Two Debates

The contrast between President Biden’s 2012 and 2024 debate performances is a reminder of the ravages of age, and could represent a turning point in the politics of, and the balance between, the two parties.

The debate featured “an extraordinarily aggressive, top-to-bottom attack,” Politico wrote. “Over and over,” one candidate’s “tactic of choice was a gut-level punch.”

An “alpha-male display,” Britain’s left-wing Guardian headlined. The dominant candidate’s style, CNN agreed, was “put your head down, charge forward, and don’t stop.”

No, those were not comments about last Thursday’s earliest-in-history presidential debate. They were analyses made nearly 12 years ago after the October 2012 vice presidential debate between Speaker Ryan and his much more aggressive opponent, President Biden.

Mr. Biden was then the incumbent vice president, determined to offset former President Obama’s indolent performance against Senator Romney in the campaign’s first presidential debate eight days before.

His forceful, often mocking approach obscured his frequent misstatements and factual errors, but he reversed the Democratic ticket’s downward plunge in the polls.

The contrast between Mr. Biden’s 2012 and 2024 performances is glaring and a reminder of the ravages of age. The two debates may also turn out to represent a turning point in the politics of, and the balance between, the two parties.

Going into the 2012 debate, Mr. Ryan at age 42 looked to me like the future of Republican politics.

As House budget chairman, he had gotten his colleagues to back his package of tax cuts and entitlement reforms while looking favorably on free trade and legalization of worthy illegal immigrants.

The bombast and ridicule Mr. Biden inflicted on Mr. Ryan in the 2012 debate was a foretaste of the bombast and ridicule former President Trump inflicted on multiple rivals in presidential primary debates in 2015 and ’16 — and which he inflicted on the (to many voters) surprisingly inert Mr. Biden last week.

As speaker of the House for 38 months from October 2015, Mr. Ryan helped shape and pass Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. From the time he came down the Trump Tower escalator, Trump repudiated Mr. Ryan’s stands on entitlements, trade and immigration. By now, almost all Republican officeholders have followed his lead.

Meanwhile, under Mr. Biden, Democrats moved sharply left on key issues, with an open borders policy, vast spending increases (on top of Trump’s) sparking first-time-in-four-decades inflation, and ninth-month abortions. Trump hit Mr. Biden hard on such leftward lunges last week.

Will the 2024 debate in which Mr. Biden got shellacked have a politics-altering effect like that of the 2012 debate in which he administered the shellacking?

Of course we don’t yet know the fallout of this year’s debate. Thoughtful liberals like polling analyst Nate Silver, issues advocate Ezra Klein, and the gifted reporter Joe Klein are pleading that Mr. Biden withdraw and Democrats nominate someone stronger than his handpicked vice president, Kamala Harris.

Democratic politicians have, though, as the younger Mr. Klein writes, a “collective action” problem: Retribution awaits the first dissenters from the public Biden-should-stay consensus.

And as shown in Biden’s 36 years of commuting from the Senate home to Delaware and his nearly 300 days there as president (according to CBS’s Mark Knoller), he’s never been close to Washington insiders. He has relied instead largely on family members, all of whom are reportedly strongly against withdrawal.

It’s still possible he could win. Mr. Silver gives that a 31 percent likelihood, just above the 29 percent he gave Trump of winning going into the 2016 election. Things that likely tend to happen about one-third of the time.

Two-thirds of the time they don’t, though. Trump was ahead going into the debate, initial polling suggests his lead has grown since, and he seems to have significant leads in states (including Nevada, Arizona and Georgia, which he lost in 2020) with 268 electoral votes, two short of a majority.

Add Pennsylvania or Michigan or Wisconsin or Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District and he’s president again. And probably with a Republican House and Republican Senate.

Democrats looking back on the last three decades brag that they’ve won five of the last eight presidential elections and have carried the popular vote in seven.

A Trump presidency, if it were as successful with voters as the pre-Covid first Trump term was, could be followed by a second and possibly two-term Republican presidency.

Possible Trump vice president nominees Senators Vance of Ohio or Cotton of Arkansas, or Governor DeSantis, whom he shoved aside this year, look to me at least as gifted at politics and policy as any Democrat I’ve seen mentioned as national nominees.

So one possible result of the Biden debate debacle could be 12 years of Republican popular vote victories and presidencies, something achieved only once since 1952, in Ronald Reagan’s 1980s.

That would represent success for the Republican politics of Trump and would surely, sooner or later, prompt a rethink of the Democratic politics of Mr. Biden.

Is that too much to extrapolate from a single debate? Probably. But it would be poetic justice if the devastation Mr. Biden inflicted on Mr. Ryan’s ideas were inflicted in turn by Trump on Mr. Biden’s.

