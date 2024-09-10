A Time for Truth From Kamala Harris at Tonight’s Debate

Today’s information age leaves no room for a candidate to hide from the issues — or her own record.

President Biden and Vice President Harris are completely incapable of telling the truth. And you can bet that President Trump will exploit this in tonight’s presidential debate hosted by ABC news.

Not only do their constant untruths damage them with American voters, but these untruths reflect enormous character flaws.

It is interesting that National Review’s editor in chief, Rich Lowry, and a former House member, Tulsi Gabbard, have both written important essays on why Ms. Harris’ constant flip-flops represent an enormous character flaw that should disqualify her from becoming president and commander in chief.

The laundry list of untruths and flip-flops is too long to chronicle here. There are a couple that stand out, though. Begin with Afghanistan, a foreign policy catastrophe.

That in many respects was the beginning of the end of Mr. Biden’s presidency. On August 31 2021, Mr. Biden referred to his administration’s cut and run from Afghanistan as an “extraordinary success.”

As almost anyone could see, it was a catastrophe. Just recently a comprehensive report from the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s more than two-year investigation, showed that Mr. Biden was hell-bent on leaving Afghanistan and ignored the military’s advice.

Bear in mind, Ms. Harris has always bragged that she was the last person in the room with Mr. Biden and she has always echoed his phony claim that the operation was a success.

We know it was a failure. We know the Biden-Harris admin constantly lied to and misled the American public. And now we learned some additional details.

Nearly every American military official advised against the Afghan exit: the secretary of defense, the chairman of the joint chiefs, the office of the director of national intelligence, the commander of the central command, along with strenuous objections from NATO allies.

Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris insisted on making one of the greatest foreign policy blunders in American history — and then lied about it.

By the way, the Trump administration entered into a Doha agreement with the Afghan government and insisted that the Taliban cut all ties with Al Qaeda, ISIS, and other terrorist groups. but Biden-Harris ignored these details.

One more untruth, during Mr. Biden’s recent debate with Trump in June, Mr. Biden insisted nobody was killed and then made this sweepingly false statement: “Truth is, I’m the only president this century that doesn’t have any — this, this decade — that don’t have any troops dying anywhere in the world “

Ignoring the 13 American service members killed at Abbey Gate (11 Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier). The Afghanistan retreat led to a cascading decline in American strength that connects the dots from catastrophe in Afghanistan to President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, to the Iran-Hamas massacre and subsequent war against Israel.

Appeasement led to appeasement: American strength and respect and deterrence out the window.

Other examples of character flaw untruths to name just a few more, Ms. Harris is trying to persuade us that she favors a wall to protect our southern border, but a recent CNN report showed that at least 50 times in the past Ms. Harris has opposed the wall.

Of course, the same could be said for her fracking ban, and her Bernie Sanders-style call for nationalizing healthcare, and all of her tax hike promises — or even stealing Trump’s idea for tax-free tips.

She and her advisers think they’re moving toward the political center. The rest of American voters think her flip-flops are just untruths that are part of her major character flaws that disqualify her to be commander-in-chief at a time when America needs both honesty and strength at the helm.

Even Mr. Biden lying about inheriting 9 percent inflation, or a deep recession, or creating 16 million jobs — lies that have all been corrected in recent weeks but lasted nearly three-and-a-half years and supported by his loyal running mate, Ms. Harris.

Instead of blatant untruths, flip-flops and character weaknesses, this is a time for truth. Ms. Harris and her team think they’re being clever. Politics in today’s information age, though, leaves no stone unturned. It will never work.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.