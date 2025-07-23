The New York Sun

Join
Columnists

A Trump Economic Boom — One Trade Deal After Another

It really looks like one big beautiful bull market, cheering on the president’s dealmaking.

AP/Mark Schiefelbein
President Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington. AP/Mark Schiefelbein
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

The Dow Jones jumped more than 500 points today, and the S&P 500 hit another record high, as markets signal their approval for President Trump’s recent trade deals — especially the latest with Japan.

And that’s on top of the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the U.K.

He’s really gaining on it.

Master dealmaker Trump is securing a whole bunch of trade deals — with moderate tariff rates, plenty of new market openings for American businesses to sell abroad, an enormous barrelful of tariff revenues to finance tax cuts and reduce budget deficits, and — in general — putting the world’s trading system on a more level playing field.

Despite all of the panic, horror, cries of catastrophe, and jumping off a cliff by most of the economics profession and the press, the sky has not fallen.

I’ll go back to the market.

From the uber-pessimistic lows, the Dow has recovered by 7,300 points — which is nearly 20 percent.

It really looks like one big beautiful bull market — which is cheering on Mr. Trump’s dealmaking, his moderate approach to developing a new world trading system, and mindful that this president is acting on behalf of the United States.

And he is succeeding.

And he is not finished yet.

Deals are being worked on with China and the European Union, among others.

But it looks like 20 percent-type tariffs will be the key template for his trade reorder. Okay.

There has been no tariff recession.

There has been no tariff inflation.

Very importantly, there has been no tariff retaliation against America.

This is enormously positive.

And it is a key element of Mr. Trump’s new reciprocal fair trade design.

The Trump doubters will never admit this — but the president is moving foreign tariff rates way lower than used to be the case.

And he is moving non-tariff barriers in the same direction.

So we can be selling cars, various manufacturers, agriculture, even rice (haha) to places that refused to buy them.

Gosh — that sounds a lot like the direction of free trade.

Add on to that, the One Big Beautiful Bill — with its tax cut incentives for business and blue collar workers, and which screams out “build in America and you won’t have to worry about tariffs”.

When you add all that up, you’re probably looking into the makings of a major league American economic boom.

Promises made, promises kept.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

LAWRENCE KUDLOW
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use