The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Accuracy in Media to Roll Out Billboards Calling For the Resignation of Columbia University’s President

The group is also circulating the ‘Columbia Hates Jews’ petition in support of the president’s resignation.

AP/Mariam Zuhaib
The president of Columbia University, Nemat Shafik, testifies before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. AP/Mariam Zuhaib
SUN STAFF
SUN STAFF

The conservative media watchdog Accuracy in Media is rolling out mobile billboards and U-Haul moving trucks in an effort to force Columbia University’s president, Nemat Shafik, to resign.

According to a press release from the group, they are “calling for Shafik to immediately resign over her failure to stop rabid antisemitism on campus.”

The group cites a fight, reported by The New York Post, in which an anonymous person attacked an Israeli student with a stick after the student attempted to prevent the assailant from taking down posters with the faces of Israeli hostages.

Accuracy in Media also cited Ms. Shafik’s testimony at a congressional hearing Wednesday, which the group says shows that the university is “unable and unwilling to address antisemitism on campus.”

The group has also begun circulating a “Columbia Hates Jews” petition in support of Ms. Shafik’s resignation. The petition also names Muslim student leaders, conflict resolution, and human rights leaders on campus as “leaders of antisemitism at Columbia University.”

SUN STAFF
SUN STAFF

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use