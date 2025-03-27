Activist Tied to Anti-Israel, Communist Causes Arrested for Fire Bombing Teslas at Las Vegas

Police say DNA found at the scene matches that of suspect Paul Kim.

A man with self-proclaimed online ties to the Communist Party USA, Revolutionary Communist International, Palestine Action, and other far-left social media groups has been arrested in connection with an arson at a Tesla facility, Las Vegas police say.

Several vehicles were shot and set on fire in the parking lot of a Tesla Collision Center on March 18.

Las Vegas Metro police announced the arrest of 36-year-old Paul Kim on Thursday. He is charged with arson, possession of explosive devices, shooting into a vehicle or structure, and destruction of property.

Police say he arrived at the facility in the early morning hours wearing all black and started shooting at security cameras with a rifle. At least two of the cameras were damaged but others recorded his crimes. Video showed him spray painting the word “resist” across the glass doors of the building.

Police say Mr. Kim then walked up to vehicles parked in front of the building, shot into three vehicles and then hurled Molotov cocktails to set them ablaze. Five Teslas were destroyed in the fires.

He then drove off but police did not have a clear image of his vehicle.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill, the head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said they had so little evidence of the perpetrator when they started that he wasn’t sure they were ever going to be able to identify him.

But police eventually were able to use the limited images of the vehicle and security cameras away from the scene to determine that the car was a black Hyundai Elantra. They carried out an exhaustive search of more than 700 locations to find the car and suspect.

At a Thursday news conference, police said once they identified Mr. Kim they put him under surveillance until they arrested him Wednesday as he left work. A SWAT team then carried out a search warrant of his apartment and two vehicles.

They say they found multiple weapons and the same caliber of ammunition that was fired into the Teslas. They also say they found a black backpack that looked to be consistent to the one the suspect wore during the fire bombings.

Police say a DNA swab taken from Mr. Kim matches DNA found at the crime scene.

The FBI Special Agent in Charge, Spencer Evans, said a federal arrest warrant has also been issued for Mr. Kim and he is expected to be transferred to their custody later Thursday to face additional charges.

“There’s nothing courageous or noble about firebombing private property and terrorizing your local community,” Mr. Evans said. “The self-righteous mob that is cheering you on today to commit acts of violence on their behalf will leave you high and dry and forget about you tomorrow.”

Sheriff McMahill said they believe Mr. Kim was acting alone but the department was working to determine if there were any links to other incidents across the country. “There’s going to be zero tolerance in our community for acts of violence,” he said.

A 36-year-old man Las Vegas police said set multiple Tesla vehicles on fire using Molotov cocktails has been arrested, according to court and jail records.

READ MORE: https://t.co/TZGG1DnjFF pic.twitter.com/mkd8UYbfcm — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) March 27, 2025

Tesla dealerships and electric charging stations have been vandalized in several states in apparent protests against Mr. Musk and his role in leading President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Protesters were arrested at three different Tesla locations in Oregon, Colorado, and South Carolina for tossing Molotov cocktails or homemade incendiary weapons. One defendant had a suppressed AR-15 rifle.

Attorney General Bondi has promised severe consequences for crimes related to Teslas.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Ms. Bondi said in a statement last week. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”