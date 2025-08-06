Actor Dean Cain Recruits for ICE With New Video Citing His Love for Law Enforcement

‘ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets. I like that. I voted for that,’ Cain says.

The conservative actor known for playing Superman on the 90s TV show, “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” Dean Cain, is calling for people to “help save America” by joining ICE, touting in the recent announcement that those who sign up will get a $50,000 bonus.

“Hey, everybody. Dean Cain here. And for those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker. I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it, so I joined up. And here’s your opportunity to join ICE,” he said in a video posted on X. “You can defend your homeland and get great benefits, like a $50,000 signing bonus. Think about that.”

“So, if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets. I like that. I voted for that. They need your help. We need your help to protect our homeland and our families.”

It was not immediately clear if Mr. Cain was referring to being a member of ICE or his other work in law-enforcement. His agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Critics were quick to point out online that the 59-year-old Cain was too old to become an ICE officer due to the agency’s age limits.

“Unfortunately, you can’t join ICE if you’re over 37 years of age — even if you’re a fully licensed state law enforcement officer,” said one X user responding to his announcement. Mr. Cain, who has been a reserve police officer in Idaho since 2020 directly responded to the heckler.

“Perhaps we’ll get that changed,” he said.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noam announced during an interview on Fox News that ICE would be lifting the age cap on those who want to enroll.

“It’s overwhelming to see the amount of response and support that our ICE officers have gotten and people who want to join their ranks. So, I would tell everybody, go to join.ice.gov and go there and sign up,” she said on Fox and Friends. “We’ve removed any of the age barriers. We no longer have a cap on how old you can be.”