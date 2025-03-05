Adams’s Legal Drama Takes Center Stage at Sanctuary City Hearing, With Republican Committee Chairman Calling Him ‘Outstanding’

Before questioning even began, the New York City mayor’s ‘quid pro quo’ with the Trump administration was highlighted by fellow Democrats.

Mayor Adams’s ongoing legal drama is taking center stage at Tuesday’s congressional hearing with mayors of so-called “sanctuary cities,” with Republicans praising the mayor as “outstanding” and Democrats saying the deal is an example of lawlessness in the executive branch. Mr. Adams sat stone-faced as one of his fellow Democrats brought up the resignations at the Manhattan federal prosecutor’s office.

Mr. Adams is testifying Tuesday about his city’s policies to protect migrants from the administration’s mass deportation operations. Other leaders — including the mayors of Chicago, Boston, and Denver — are also being grilled by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, though it was clear from the start that Mr. Adams was the favorite of the GOP.

“I’m very pleased today to welcome our outstanding witness panel — the mayors of four major American cities. First, we have Mayor Eric Adams, who’s the outstanding mayor of New York City,” the committee’s chairman, Congressman James Comer, said in introducing Mr. Adams.

He then introduced the mayor from Colorado, though he did not win any positive adjectives from the chairman. “We have Mayor Mike Johnston, the mayor of the city and county of Denver,” Mr. Comer said, before turning the microphone over to Democratic committee members from Illinois and Massachusetts to introduce the mayors of Chicago and Boston.

In his opening statement, the committee’s top Democrat, Congressman Gerry Connolly, took aim squarely at Mr. Adams to criticize the Trump administration’s deportation policies. Mr. Connolly claimed that the only reason Mr. Adams is doing anything to help the president execute these deportations is so he can stay out of prison.

“In America, we uphold the rule of law, independent from partisan politics, without fear or favor. Betraying those convictions, President Trump’s Department of Justice has tried to force the conditional dismissal of very serious charges against one of our witnesses here today in exchange for that witness’s total and complete submission to the radical immigration agenda being propounded by the administration,” Mr. Connolly said of Mr. Adams, without using his name. “The DOJ has done so over the objections of a Republican acting U.S. attorney who President Trump appointed.”

“Rather than enabling a flagrant, corrupt quid pro quo, seven federal prosecutors — seven! — including Republicans, resigned,” the ranking member declared.