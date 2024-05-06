ADHD Diagnoses Surge by 70 Percent in Elderly Americans, New Study Finds

The unexpected rise has left many experts puzzled, especially considering that older generations are generally less exposed to social media.

A new study finds a significant rise in conditions such as anxiety, depression, and ADHD among older Americans.

The study, conducted by FAIR Health via the examinations of some 46 billion insurance claims, indicates a broader demographic affected by mental health issues than previously thought.

Traditionally, mental health concerns have been largely associated with younger generations, who are believed to face an array of challenges characteristic of modern life. Yet this latest research reveals that older adults, specifically those over the age of 65, have witnessed the most substantial increase in mental health diagnoses between 2019 and 2023.

The data suggest approximately 14 percent of adults over age 65 were diagnosed with a mental health condition in 2023, a significant jump from 9 percent in 2019. This 57 increase contrasts starkly with the 44 percent rise seen in adults aged between 23 and 40, and a 30 increase in children under the age of 10 during the same period.

Overall, diagnoses of mental health conditions across all age groups rose by 40 percent, the Daily Mail reported.

Among the variety of conditions, generalized anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder emerged as the most common diagnoses. Notably, the incidence of ADHD diagnosis saw an extraordinary surge of 70 percent — an unusual trend when compared against other age groups.

