ADL Report Card on Antisemitism Gives Failing Grades to Top Ivy League Schools

The Anti-Defamation League gave MIT, Harvard University, Stanford University Tufts University, Princeton University, and University of North Carolina Chapel Hill all a ‘F.’

The Anti-Defamation League issued its campus antisemitism report card Thursday, with Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology among the schools who received a failing grade.

The ADL’s report card graded 85 schools with letter grades A through F. The ADL gave two schools an “A,” 17 schools a “B,” 29 schools a “C,” 24 schools a “D,” and 13 schools a “F” grade.

“Like all students, Jewish students deserve to feel safe and supported on campus. They deserve a learning environment free from antisemitism and hate. But that hasn’t been the experience with antisemitism running rampant on campus since even before October 7,” said the group’s chief executive, Jonathan Greenblatt. “At a time when antisemitic incidents on campus are at historic levels, administrators need to adopt new policies to address this scourge and have the willingness to enforce existing codes of conduct to ensure all students are safe.”

The ADL cited the fact that Bradeis university revoked recognition of its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter and classified phrases like “from the river to the sea” as hate speech as reasons for its high grade.

The ADL also awarded Elon University with an “A,” singling out an event titled “Contextualizing the Conflict: Conversations about the Middle East” held at the school.

The ADL gave MIT, Harvard University, Stanford University Tufts University, Princeton University, and University of North Carolina Chapel Hill all a “F.”

For Harvard, the ADL cited the fact that the university has not revoked recognition of the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee and the Harvard Graduate Students 4 Palestine and has allowed protests to continue.

The ADL also characterized the student government at Harvard, Tufts, and Stanford University as anti-Zionist.