After Assassination of Kirk, the Left Tries To Dodge Responsibility for Its Overheated Anti-Trump Rhetoric

Despite data showing the willingness of the “very liberal” to support violence to achieve political ends, Democrats like Representative Pat Ryan, a New York Democrat, deny that calling political opponents “fascists” or “Nazis” or “Hitler” contributes to the “overall problem.”

Mr. Ryan said: “I actually don’t think it does. I think people are trying to grapple with a really unprecedented time in our country where we’re seeing maybe history not fully repeat, but history rhyme at some of the darkest times in our world’s history and struggling in good faith to try to put some intellectual thought into that and find the right language … I think not being honored by this president, that’s hard to figure out how to, how to put word to that in a way that is constructive.”

In short, how would one describe a “fascist” without calling him and, by extension, his supporters, “fascist”? Quite the dilemma. At this point, it’s probably useless to point out how Adolf Hitler, unlike President Trump, murdered his political enemies; controlled the press and the arts through censorship, intimidation and propaganda; arrested and detained adversaries indefinitely and without trial; murdered 6 million Jews and 5 million others; and ignited a world war that resulted in an estimated 50 million civilians dead worldwide.

Virtually every policy Mr. Trump enacts or attempts to enact ends up in court. He appeals unfavorable district court decisions, many of which end up at the Supreme Court, where Mr. Trump usually wins. Still, Mr. Trump’s critics call him a “tyrant” and a “dictator.”

Examine the judicial system under Hitler’s Germany. The Holocaust Encyclopedia writes: “… Like most areas of public life after the Nazi rise to power in 1933, the German system of justice underwent ‘coordination’ (alignment with Nazi goals). All professional associations involved with the administration of justice were merged into the National Socialist League of German Jurists.”

Comparing Mr. Trump, a democratically elected leader, to Hitler is, was and always will be insanely and profoundly ignorant. It is insidious.

The Democratic former House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, said, “People don’t have the intention of saying something that will lead to something dangerous (so) we cannot take responsibility for the minds that are out there and how they hear it.”

How did Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, “hear it”?

After Mr. Robinson shot Kirk, he texted his roommate/partner, a man transitioning to be a woman. Mr. Robinson told his partner to find and read a message Mr. Robinson left before the assassination. It read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Partner: “You weren’t the one who did it right????”

Mr. Robinson: “I am, I’m sorry.”

When asked why, Mr. Robinson responded: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

On the ammunition found with his rifle were several phrases including, “Hey, fascist! Catch!”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, insists her party comes to the debate with clean hands because, well, you know, Trump. Ms. Warren said: “Oh, please. Right. Why don’t you start with the president of the United States? Right? And every ugly meme he has posted and every ugly word …”

Let’s start with the president. It was President Biden who said, “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

Vice President Harris, then a presidential candidate, when asked whether she considered Mr. Trump “a fascist,” responded: “Yes, I do. Yes, I do. … He’s saying to his generals, in essence, why can’t you be more like Hitler’s generals? Come on!”

A YouGov poll taken after Kirk’s assassination found that 25 percent of the self-described “very liberal” believe political violence is sometimes acceptable to achieve political goals. This is eight times the number of the self-described “very conservative” who feel likewise. Last year, a report affiliated with Rutgers University called “Assassination Culture” wrote: “Over half of those who self-identified as left of center (56%) reported that if someone murdered Donald Trump, they would at least be somewhat justified … This includes 14.1% who said this murder would be ‘Completely Justified.'”

In 2008, President Obama, then a candidate, accused of merely uttering empty words, said: “Don’t tell me words don’t matter. ‘I have a dream’ — just words? ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal’ — just words?”

