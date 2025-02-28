After Backlash, AG Bondi Demands FBI Release Full Epstein Files, Accuses Bureau of Withholding Thousands of Documents

‘Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files,’ she says in a letter to Patel.

Attorney General Bondi is pulling no punches, accusing the Federal Bureau of Investigation of withholding thousands of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and is demanding that the bureau’s director, Kash Patel, release all files by Friday morning without any omissions.

The DOJ head said in a letter addressed to Mr. Patel that at 8:00 a.m. EST, hand over all information. The terse directive comes after a highly anticipated release on Thursday to conservative commentators quickly turned to disappointment after it was learned that the 200-page collection of documents contained no new major allegations against Epstein or his associates.

“I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents,” Ms. Bondi said in the terse letter to Mr. Patel, adding that she learned late Thursday that the FBI Field Office in New York was withholding thousands of pages related to Epstein.

“Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files. When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information,” she wrote. “By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office – including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained.”

Ms. Bondi has also demanded an investigation into why the files were withheld by Bureau officials in New York.

‘I am also directing you to conduct an immediate investigation into Why my order to the FBI was not followed,” she said. “You will deliver to me a comprehensive report of your findings and proposed personnel action within 14 days.”

Among those who have expressed outrage over Thursday’s document release was congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna of Florida who also heads up the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.

“THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment,” she wrote on X. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!”

Ms. Luna has long called for a full release of the Epstein files and has previously made requests to the DOJ for its full release.

Ms. Bondi had touted during an interview on Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters Primetime on Wednesday evening that she would release the files and its contents would be eye-opening.

“What you’re going to see, hopefully, tomorrow is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information,” Ms. Bondi said. “But it’s pretty sick what that man did, along with his co-defendant.”

The next day, A group of top conservative commentators, bloggers, and Substackers were walking out of the White House clutching binders labeled “The Epstein Files,” including Liz Wheeler, Chaya Raichik, the creator curator of the social media accounts “Libs of TikTok,” and Rogan O’ Handley, who goes by the online moniker “DC Draino.”

But the hyped-up release of the files quickly amounted to a big nothing burger, with many conservatives outraged by the alleged ruse from the FBI’s NY Field Office.

“Be outraged that the binder is boring. You should be. Because the evil deep state LIED TO YOUR FACE,” Ms. Wheeler said on X.

“Who is subverting POTUS? The #Epsteinfiles are a total joke,” Radio host Glenn Beck said on X. “I know Kash, Pam B and The President. This is not the file.”

“THIS IS AN INTERNAL CIVIL WAR if true.”