After Biden’s Struggles in Michigan, Democratic Primary Challenger Marianne Williamson ‘Unsuspends’ Her Presidential Campaign

Author Marianne Williamson is “unsuspending” her primary challenge to President Biden after the president’s showing in Michigan on Tuesday.

Ms. Williamson dropped her campaign earlier in February after earning just two percent of the vote in the South Carolina primary. “I was losing the horse race,” she said in a video posted on X Wednesday. “But, something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here. And we must respond.”

Ms. Williamson’s announcement comes amid signs that American voters in both parties are dissatisfied with their likely nominees. Though Mr. Biden secured 80 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary in Michigan, he lost more than 100,000 votes to the “uncommitted” option on the Democratic ballot. The state is home to the likes of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and other liberal Democrats who disagree with his handling of the war in Gaza.

American voters are “watching a car crash in slow motion” with the current candidates, Ms. Williamson said. She criticized Mr. Biden’s economic agenda for helping only 20 percent of the population that is “surrounded by a vast sea of economic despair.” The policies she espouses include medicare for all, tuition-free college and technical school, the elimination of college loans, paid family leave, and guaranteed living wages.

Ms. Williamson said it’s “delusional” to expect that the Biden-Harris administration will be able to beat President Trump, who she calls a “fascist.” To combat his “dark vision of possibility,” Ms. Williamson envisions creating a peace academy in addition to a military academy to train “armies of peace builders” who can help America “play peace games.”