After Federal Funds Dry Up, Harvard and Other Universities Seek Lifeline From Tech Industry and Big Pharma for Research Grants

Since federal funding has dried up after being pulled by the Trump Administration, Harvard, and other top universities, are courting corporations in the hopes of filling gaps in research budgets.

As the White House has either pulled or paused more than $10 billion in grants for some of the nation’s top schools, administrators and faculty from Harvard, New York University, and other schools with extensive research programs, have ramped up discussions with teaching and pharmaceutical companies to keep their projects active.

The T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard typically receives 70 percent of its research budget and was expected to receive more than $200 million this fiscal year before the Trump Administration canceled hundreds of the school’s research grants and contracts.

“The situation is far more dire at the Chan school than any other Harvard school,” Sarah Branstrator, managing director of academic strategy and research partnerships for T.H. Chan, said to the Wall Street Journal.

“That has prompted immediate action out of sheer necessity.”

Harvard has filed two lawsuits against the administration after their funding was pulled after Mr. Trump claimed that they had failed to protect Jewish students. Last week, President Trump said in a post on Truth Social last week that both sides were in talks to strike a deal, boasting that if a settlement were reached, it would be “’mindboggingly’ HISTORIC.”

“We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so. They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations and appear to be committed to doing what is right,” he said.