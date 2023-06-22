After Lengthy Absence, Bud Light Returns to Social Media and It Does Not Go Well

Adding insult to injury for Bud Light, the boycotts that began among conservative beer drinkers have now spread among the very audience it presumably wanted to court by hiring Dylan Mulvaney — LGBT consumers.

Bud Light just can’t catch a break.

The beleaguered beer brand emerged from more than two months of hibernation on Twitter Thursday with a new ad that it hoped would smooth over some of the rough spots it has endured in recent weeks. The ad touts an “epic summer ahead” and features images of people cracking cold ones to survive the summer heat. There’s not a pride flag or transgender influencer in sight. “Easy to drink. Easy to enjoy,” is the tagline.

The ad, to put it mildly, was not well-received by the Twitter community. While it had been viewed nearly a million times by midday Thursday, the vast majority of the reactions to the video amounted to some version of, “We haven’t forgotten, and you are not forgiven.” The last time anything was posted to Bud Light’s Twitter feed was April 14.

Sales of Bud Light have been on a downward spiral since early April, when the company hired a transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, to promote the product in a series of social media posts. According to data from NielsenIQ, Bud Light sales dropped nearly 27 percent during the week ending June 10 compared to the same period a year earlier — a pattern that has been repeating itself for several weeks now.

For the month of May, Bud Light lost its status as the best-selling beer in America to Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, according to Nielsen data analyzed by Bump Williams Consulting. The brand remains, however, number one on a year-to-date basis, and beverage industry analysts say the current sales malaise would have to continue for the remainder of the year for it to be kicked off that throne entirely. The Modelo brand is also owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the same parent company of Bud Light.

Sales of Bud Light in bars and restaurants are not included in the retail numbers. The vice president and executive editor of Beer Marketer’s Insights, David Steinham, tells the Associated Press that Bud Light sales are believed to have dropped even further in bars and restaurants than in grocery stores.

“Anheuser-Busch had an opportunity to support a marginalized community in a way that few other corporations have attempted, but they abandoned that direction. We view that as unacceptable,” the bar’s owner, John Moore, said.

Despite the culture war noise, Bud Light’s parent company was named Creative Marketer of the Year earlier this week at an annual gathering of advertising industry executives at Cannes. The company’s global chief marketing officer, Marcel Marcondes, accepted the award and, during an opening seminar, described the boycotts that have plagued it as a “wake-up call” for the company.

“In times like this, when things get divisive and controversial so easily, I think it’s an important wake-up call to all of us marketers, for us to be very humble,” Mr. Marcondes said. AB InBev is “really reminding ourselves of what we should do best every day, which is to really understand our customers, which is to really celebrate and appreciate every customer that loves our brands, but in a way that can make them be together, not apart,” he said.