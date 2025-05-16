After Long Being Pressured To Step Down Amid a Sexual Misconduct Probe, Top International Criminal Court Prosecutor Finally Does So

The prosecutor, Karim Khan, who is seeking to arrest top Israeli officials for their roles in the Gaza war, is waiting until a probe into the allegations is completed.

Accused of sexual misconduct, the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, who is seeking to arrest top Israeli officials for their roles in the Gaza war, is reportedly stepping down temporarily, taking “administrative leave” until a probe into the allegations is completed.

The prosecutor’s Friday decision follows increased American pressure on the Hague-based court, and new reporting about allegations that the prosecutor used his position to impose himself sexually on a female aide. ICC officials have long pressured Mr. Khan to step down while his case is being investigated.

A Briton, Mr. Khan is under American sanctions following his decision to issue international arrest warrants against Prime Minister Netanyahu and a former Israeli defense minister, Yoav Gallant, on war crimes allegations. ICC officials are reportedly concerned that the Trump administration’s pressure will widen beyond the prosecutor to other court employees.

Adding to the woes of the ICC’s most powerful official is the intensifying investigation into an allegation by a Malaysian aide close to Mr. Khan. She accuses him of forcing her into sexual intercourse on several occasions, including during trips to New York and Paris, as well as at the Hague. Mr. Khan launched his campaign against Messrs. Netanyahu and Gallant after her allegations had surfaced.

Multiple early reports, including by the Sun, pointed to a possible linkage between the probe into the allegations against Mr. Khan and his call for arresting the Israeli officials. Those reports intensified this week when a Wall Street Journal investigation disclosed that the female aide is alleging that Mr. Khan invoked the court’s investigation of Israel’s war conduct to get her to disavow her allegations.

In addition to an attempt to divert attention from his personal conduct, the ICC prosecutor might have inserted his personal biases into his judicial decisions. Mr. Khan issued the arrest warrants against Messrs. Netanyahu and Gallant in the hope that “it would make the West turn against Israel,” an unidentified Western official told the Jerusalem Post this week.

Mr. Khan has denied any sexual impropriety. He was interviewed this week by an independent outside board investigating the allegations. His testimony may indicate the probe is near completion. On Friday Mr. Khan asked to temporarily step down until the board issues its conclusions.