After Rejecting Bid for California Governorship, Kamala Harris Says System Is ‘Broken’

Her comments spark speculation that she is positioning herself for a possible 2028 presidential run.

Vice President Harris says she is stepping away from elected office for the time being, declaring the political system “broken.”

During her ninth appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this week, Ms. Harris confirmed she would not enter the California gubernatorial race to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom once his term concludes.

“Recently, I made the decision that I just – for now, I don’t want to go back in the system. I think it’s broken,” Ms. Harris said.

The vice president and California attorney general elaborated on her reasons, expressing a desire to engage with people more directly. “I want to travel the country. I want to listen to people. I want to talk with people, and I don’t want it to be transactional, where I’m asking for their vote,” Ms. Harris said.

In a statement on social media earlier in the week, Ms. Harris emphasized her focus on supporting Democratic candidates and hinted at future personal plans. “For now, my leadership – and public service – will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans,” the statement read.

When pressed by Mr. Colbert about her description of the political system as “broken,” Ms. Harris said, “It’s also evident, isn’t it? But it doesn’t mean we give up. That’s not my point.”

While Ms. Harris firmly denied she is abandoning the fight for progressive policies, she said that stepping back from political office would allow her to focus on building connections outside the electoral framework. “I am always going to be a part of the fight. That is not going to change.”

Her comments have prompted observers to speculate whether Ms. Harris is positioning herself for a 2028 presidential run. Having made history as the first woman, Black, and South Asian vice president, she remains a high-profile Democratic figure with a well-established fundraising network.

Ms. Harris also spoke about her former boss, President Biden. “I have an incredible amount of respect for him, and he believed deeply in the rule of law and the importance of public service and integrity. And that’s where I’ll leave that.”