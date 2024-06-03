After Trump’s Conviction in Sham Trial, America’s Economic Success Will Be the Best Revenge

Democrats are licking their chops after the guilty verdict, but they may need some ChapStick before long.

Success is the best revenge. Democrats may be licking their chops at the sham conviction of President Trump in Alvin Bragg’s courtroom last week.

Lick away, but you may need some ChapStick before long.

What you have there at New York City is what I believe to be a highly conflicted judge handing out judicially questionable instructions to the jury.

I don’t blame the jury. I do blame the judge.

The whole case was a sham, as Trump has correctly put it so many times.

The likelihood of it being overturned in the appeals process is very high.

Now, moving on from this, we go to Wilmington, Delaware — where Hunter Biden, who is the President’s son in case you were confused, is going on trial today for several gun violations.

I don’t want to belabor the point, but the younger Mr. Biden could face up to 25 years imprisonment because: A) he lied about his addiction on federal forms, B) he lied to the licensed firearm dealer about his addiction, and C) he was illegally in possession of a firearm.

Mr. Biden is also going to face a tax evasion charge at Los Angeles this coming September, not too far from the election.

And, by the by, in case I forget, Mr. Biden owes his ex-wife about $3 million in alimony.

Meanwhile, Judge Maryellen Noreika — a Trump appointee, by the way — is the one who blew up the original plea deal with prosecutor David Weiss, who still has some explaining to do for his “strategic procrastination,” according to our friend Andrew McCarthy.

Speaking of Trump appointees, remember that Judge Aileen Cannon, who will preside over the classified documents case in South Florida, is also a Trump appointee and seems to be adhering to the strictest letter of the law.

So, my point here is — as shameful as the Bragg case at New York has been, there is still hope for our justice system.

That is, if we elect a president who will carry out justice in a neutral way consistent with the Constitution and the rule of law, as Americans used to know it before President Biden.

Regrettably, the entire American justice system has suffered a mighty blow of confidence because of what happened in the Bragg courtroom.

Only what was once the greatest justice system in the world, the very bedrock of our free-market capitalist system, can be restored.

Which brings me to an important statement by Trump just yesterday on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

He told the interviewers: “People also say, can you bring the country together? And the answer is yes. Success will bring the country together… The country was doing better than it had ever done. And we’re going back to the same policies and then some… You know, my revenge will be success, and I mean that.”

The definition of success here is crucial.

Knowing Trump as I do, he is talking about rejuvenating the economy with tax cuts and deregulation.

Opening the oil and gas spigots to reduce food and energy prices and overall inflation.

Tax cuts to help middle-class wage earners.

Closing the border and ending Mr. Biden’s catastrophe.

And, yes, restoring the greatest and fairest judicial system in the world.

Caveat emptor, Biden Democrats.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.