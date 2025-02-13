After Voting Against His Confirmation, McConnell Slams RFK Jr. for ‘Trafficking in Dangerous Conspiracy Theories’

In a blistering statement issued after Robert F. Kennedy’s confirmation as secretary of health and human services, Senator McConnell says America’s new public health chief is guilty of “trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories” that erode the public’s trust. Mr. McConnell, a survivor of childhood polio, has so far voted against three of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

Mr. McConnell has been silent on nominations up until the moment they come to the floor, going so far as to even vote to end debate so the final vote can come up and then vote against the nominees. The statement released about Mr. Kennedy following his confirmation on Thursday was one of the most acerbic ones yet.

“I’m a survivor of childhood polio. In my lifetime, I’ve watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases across America and around the world. I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures, and neither will millions of Americans who credit their survival and quality of life to scientific miracles,” Mr. McConnell said in a statement after voting against Mr. Kennedy’s nomination on Thursday morning.

He was the only Republican senator to do so. As of Thursday, he has the record among GOP lawmakers for voting no on the president’s Cabinet officials, having voted against Mr. Kennedy, Secretary Hegseth, and the new director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

“Individuals, parents, and families have a right to push for a healthier nation and demand the best possible scientific guidance on preventing and treating illness,” the Kentucky senator conceded. “But a record of trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions does not entitle Mr. Kennedy to lead these important efforts.”

Mr. McConnell — now wheelchair-bound due to a series of falls at the Capitol in recent weeks — has been liberated since stepping down as leader of the Senate Republican conference. That liberation is likely compounded by the fact that, at the age of 82, is widely expected to not seek another term next year.

“This Administration — led by the same President who delivered a medical miracle with Project Warp Speed — deserves a leader who is willing to acknowledge without qualification the efficacy of life-saving vaccines and who can demonstrate an understanding of basic elements of the U.S. healthcare system,” Mr. McConnell said, praising the president for his role in developing the Covid vaccine — an immunization Mr. Kennedy has famously not taken, and which the new health secretary has tried to have banned from the market.

“Mr. Kennedy failed to prove he is the best possible person to lead America’s largest health agency. As he takes office, I sincerely hope Mr. Kennedy will choose not to sow further doubt and division but to restore trust in our public health institutions,” Mr. McConnell said.