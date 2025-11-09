Agreement To Re-Open Government Takes Shape as Senate Republicans Begin Releasing Funding Bills

At least one House Democrat says Senator Chuck Schumer is caving to the GOP, as it appears there will be no extension of the health insurance subsidies the party has insisted on since day one.

Senate Republicans have begun releasing the text of their funding bills as a broader agreement to re-open the government is starting to take shape. Key moderate Democrats who were wary about getting into this shutdown fight in the first place now appear to be ready to end it.

On Sunday, the Senate Appropriations Committee released the text of three of the 12 bills needed to keep the government open. Legislation for funding agriculture programs, the legislative branch, and military construction and veterans affairs were all released by the GOP majority.

Senate Democrats signed off on those bills. The legislation would fully fund the three corresponding areas of government for the rest of the fiscal year, or through the end of September 2026.

Also on Sunday, Axios first reported that ten Senate Democrats involved in negotiations with their GOP counterparts are prepared to vote for an agreement to open the rest of the government through January. In exchange, they would merely get a promise that the Senate would vote on a proposal to extend health insurance subsidies dating to the Covid emergency — something that more liberal Democratic senators and House Democratic leadership have said is unacceptable.

Shortly after the news of a potential deal was reported, some key Democrats signaled their opposition. Congressman Ritchie Torres called the bargain “unconditional surrender” for his party.

“If this is the so-called ‘deal,’ then I will be a no,” Mr. Torres wrote on X on Sunday. “That’s not a deal. It’s an unconditional surrender that abandons the 24 million Americans whose health care premiums are about to double.”

“Any ‘deal’ that ends with Dems just getting a pinky promise in return is a mistake,” the vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Pennsylvania state representative Malcolm Kenyatta wrote on X. “The American people are suffering because Republicans refuse to stop healthcare costs from skyrocketing. An agreement that doesn’t fix that reality falls massively short.”

Just minutes later, Mr. Kenyatta posted a GIF on X from the Peanuts cartoons of Lucy swiping a football away from Charlie Brown.

The House minority leader, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, told NBC News’s “Meet the Press” earlier Sunday that he and his House colleagues likely would not be amenable to a funding deal that relies on Republicans simply promising to give them a vote on health insurance subsidies.

“I don’t think that the House Democratic Caucus is prepared to support a promise — a wink and a prayer — from folks who have been devastating the health care of the American people for years,” Mr. Jeffries said Sunday.

The expectation now is that the Senate will vote on both the three year-long funding bills and the short-term funding agreement for other areas of government by the end of the day on Sunday. Speaker Mike Johnson would then have to bring his House colleagues back to Washington, D.C. to vote on that legislation, should it pass the Senate.