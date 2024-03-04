Aipac Aims Its Campaign War Chest at Anti-Israel Liberal Democrats in Competitive Primaries

The pro-Israel group is hoping to keep the Jewish state’s critics off the general election ballot.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee and other pro-Israel political groups are looking to build on their past successes defeating more liberal Democrats in competitive primaries this year. From California to Rhode Island, Aipac is hoping to make major gains by knocking out some of Congress’ biggest Israel critics.

On Tuesday, Aipac will face its first major test as California voters go to the polls to choose their candidates for Congress. In one of the most hotly contested Democratic primaries of the year, state senator Dave Min and local attorney Joanna Weiss are vying to succeed Congresswoman Katie Porter, who is running for the Senate.

Aipac’s Democratic campaign arm, United Democracy Project, has spent more than $4.7 million to attack Mr. Min in the primary, according to records from the Federal Elections Commission.

In 2022, Aipac helped defeat a former congresswoman, Donna Edwards, in her bid to return to Congress. The man who won the Democratic nomination and later the general election, Congressman Glenn Ivey, was boosted by more than $6 million in outside spending from pro-Israel groups.

In 2023, during the race to fill a House seat in Rhode Island, the candidate who was ultimately successful — Congressman Gabe Amo — received nearly $20,000 from Aipac after his more liberal primary opponent aligned himself with some of the House’s biggest Israel critics, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

It isn’t just Democratic candidates vying for open seats in Congress — Aipac is planning to go after members of the so-called “Squad” that has been fiercely critical of Israel since the October 7 attacks. Politico is reporting that Aipac is prepared to spend $100 million to defeat these members of Congress. According to one source who spoke to the outlet, Aipac is currently monitoring and polling in “15 to 20” districts that could be ripe for a pro-Israel primary challenger against an Israel critic in the House.

One of those top House targets is Congresswoman Summer Lee, who beat back a $3.3 million campaign launched by Aipac to keep her from winning the Democratic primary in her Pittsburgh-based district in 2022. This cycle, Aipac plans to deploy even more resources, according to a source who spoke with a nonprofit digital outlet, In These Times.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Congresswoman Cori Bush also both face more pro-Israel Democratic primary opponents. Aipac gave more than $300,000 to Ms. Omar’s primary opponent, former Minneapolis city councilor Don Samuels, who came within three percentage points of beating Ms. Omar in the 2022 primary. Ms. Bush is facing Wesley Bell, the St. Louis County prosecutor who has traveled to Israel as part of an Aipac-sponsored trip.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman is facing a serious primary challenge this year after calling for a ceasefire in the war. The Westchester County executive, George Latimer, has already received $600,000 from Aipac.

Mr. Bowman is receiving outside help from a liberal colleague, however. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib — the only Palestinian-American in Congress — is not facing a pro-Israel primary opponent this year, and has decided to set up a joint fundraising committee with Mr. Bowman to help him raise money.

Ms. Lee, Ms. Omar, Ms. Bush, Ms. Tlaib, and Mr. Bowman all voted against a resolution that celebrated the 75th anniversary of America’s recognition of Israel, and voted against another resolution that stated that Israel was not a racist or apartheid state.

Aipac has already donated more than $7 million to pro-Israel candidates this cycle — making it number 20 on the list of top outside spending groups, according to OpenSecrets. The average donation to a House candidate from Aipac has skyrocketed in recent years. In 2018, the average Democratic House candidate received just $1,890, but in 2024 the average Democratic House candidate is receiving more than $41,000.