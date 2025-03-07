Airbnb Faces Boycott Backlash as Co-Founder Joins DOGE

Users are deleting accounts, hosts are threatening to leave the short-term rental platform over Joe Gebbia’s new gig.

Users of the home-sharing platform Airbnb are revolting against the site, boycotting over news that one of its founders, long gone from the company, has signed on to work with the Department of Government Efficiency.

Original co-founder Joe Gebbia, who was once known for democratic leanings, has aligned himself with the Trump administration and DOGE, headed by tech titan Elon Musk, taking on a consulting position with the special agency.

“Excited to share I’m bringing my designer brain and start-up spirit into the government. My first project at DOGE is improving the slow and paper-based retirement process,” Mr. Gebbia said in a recent post on X. “Since leaving my operating role at Airbnb in 2022, I’ve been looking for the next digital design challenge. And I can think of few more important ones than volunteering to improve the user experience within our government.”

As a result, many have taken to social media to declare they were boycotting the platform due to Mr. Gebbia’s new affiliation with DOGE, with some users sharing screenshots that show them deleting their Airbnb accounts.

“The billionaire co-owner of AIRBNB is now a part of DOGE. BOYCOTT! Do not book any stays at AIRBNB properties! Shut it down! I can GUARANTEE that most of their clients are DEMOCRATS! Use your POWER!” reads one post on X that has been viewed nearly 33,000 times.

Airbnb hosts have filled the platform’s online community center with messages that declare they are leaving the booking service.

“EVERYONE IS BOYCOTTING AIRBNB! and I sadly don’t blame them,” read one comment. “Joe Gebbia must GO. Today or else AIRBNB WILL BE BLACKLISTED BY NOT ONLY ITS GUESTS BUT ITS HOSTS!!!”

While Mr. Gebbia left his position with Airbnb, he remains a major shareholder and board member. He continues to serve as chairman for the non-profit branch of the company Airbnb.org, which provides temporary housing to displaced refugees.

The company has tried to distance itself from Mr. Gebbia as the backlash has grown.

“Joe is joining DOGE in his personal capacity,” Airbnb’s head of corporate communications and public affairs, Christopher Nulty, told travel industry news site Skift.

“While he continues to serve on the Airbnb board, Joe has not had an operating role at the company since July 2022, and his personal views don’t reflect the views of Airbnb or Airbnb.org.”