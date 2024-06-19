The New York Sun

Airline Group Says Terms Like ‘Cockpit, ‘Father’ Too Offensive For Today’s Culture

A diversity, equity, and inclusion language guide released by the pilots’ union outlines several terms and phrases the union suggests avoiding, particularly those containing ‘masculine generalizations.’

AP/Wilfredo Lee, file
Two United Airlines Boeing 737s at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, July 7, 2022. AP/Wilfredo Lee, file
JOSEPH CURL

The world’s leading airline pilots union is urging aviators to adopt more inclusive language, moving away from terms like “cockpit” that may be deemed offensive to women and LGBTQ+ individuals.

The Air Line Pilots Association, International, which represents more than 70,000 pilots globally, is working in conjunction with a United Nations agency to promote the changes.

One significant recommendation from the union is to replace the term “cockpit” with “flight deck.” According to the guide, the term “cockpit” has historically been used in ways that can exclude women from the piloting profession.

“Many women have heard a variation of ‘It is called a cockpit for a reason’ by a male pilot, suggesting that women do not belong in the piloting profession,” the guide says, according to Fox News.

A diversity, equity, and inclusion language guide released by the union in 2021 outlines several terms and phrases the union suggests avoiding, particularly those containing “masculine generalizations.” The guide emphasizes that using inclusive language is vital for the union’s solidarity, collective strength, and flight safety.

The guide also advises against using gendered terms such as “man” and “men.” For instance, instead of “manpower,” the union recommends using “people power” or “human power.” An example provided in the guide reads, “Who will provide the people/human power to support this event?”

And the union advises pilots to avoid addressing groups with terms like “guys,” as this excludes women, transgender individuals, and people with different gender identities. Instead, more inclusive terms should be used.

Furthermore, the union recommends steering clear of using “mother” and “father” to describe caregivers, as these terms might alienate diverse family structures, including grandparents, same-sex parents, and other caregivers. Similarly, terms like “husband/wife” and “boyfriend/girlfriend” should be avoided to respect the identities of same-sex couples.

JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

