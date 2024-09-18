Alarming Rise in Cancer Rates Among Young Adults Linked to Alcohol Consumption

There is a radical reevaluation of the health benefits associated with moderate alcohol consumption.

Over the past six decades, rates of breast and colorectal cancer among adults under age 50 have been climbing, and a new report suggests alcohol consumption may be a significant contributing factor.

The American Association for Cancer Research released a comprehensive report Wednesday that highlights scientific advancements leading to new cancer treatments and improved overall survival rates. However, it also shows a concerning trend.

While overall cancer death rates have decreased, the incidence of several cancers is rising, particularly among younger adults. The report notes an alarming increase in gastrointestinal cancers, such as colorectal cancer. It estimates that 40 percent of all cancer cases are connected to modifiable risk factors, urging the reduction of alcohol consumption along with lifestyle changes like avoiding tobacco, maintaining a healthy diet, and exercising.

The report called for increased public awareness campaigns and advocated for cancer-specific warning labels on alcoholic beverages. This comes amidst a radical re-evaluation of the health benefits associated with moderate alcohol consumption.

Last month, a major study tracking more than 135,000 older British adults found that moderate and light drinkers did not experience a reduction in heart disease compared to occasional drinkers. The same study showed that both moderate and light drinkers faced higher cancer mortality rates.

Excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to several types of cancer, including esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and cancers of the head, neck, breast, colorectal, liver, and stomach. In 2019, 5.4 percent of cancers in the United States were attributed to alcohol use.

Despite this, public awareness remains low. A study highlighted in the report found that less than one-third of women aged 18 to 25 knew about the increased risk of breast cancer from alcohol consumption.