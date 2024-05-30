‘Alarming Toll On Heart’: Having Kids May Shorten a Man’s Life, Study Finds

The findings indicate that as men grow older, those who have children tend to experience worse heart health outcomes than their childless counterparts.

Becoming a parent is a life-changing decision that can bring immense joy and fulfillment. But a new study has uncovered that fatherhood might have significant long-term impacts on men’s heart health.

The groundbreaking research, conducted by Northwestern University in collaboration with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, revealed that fathers generally have poorer cardiovascular health compared to men without children, Study Finds reports.

Published in the journal AJPM Focus, the study examined various factors such as diet, exercise habits, smoking status, weight, blood pressure, and levels of blood lipids and glucose. The findings indicate that as men grow older, those who have children tend to experience worse heart health outcomes than their childless counterparts.

“The changes in heart health we found suggest that the added responsibility of childcare and the stress of transitioning to fatherhood may make it difficult for men to maintain a healthy lifestyle, such as a healthy diet and exercise,” the study’s corresponding author, Dr. John James Parker, an internist, pediatrician, and assistant professor of pediatrics and general internal medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said in a press release.

“We really need to study fathers as a unique population and track men’s health outcomes as they become fathers. Cardiovascular health is especially important since the health behaviors and factors are all modifiable,” he said.

Despite the poorer cardiovascular health, the study found that fathers have a lower overall mortality rate compared to men without children. One possible explanation offered by the researchers is that fathers often benefit from stronger social support systems and may receive care from their adult children as they age.