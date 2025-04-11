Alina Habba Launches Probe Against Governor Murphy Who Ordered Police To Protect Migrants and Even Claimed To Be Hiding One Above His Garage

Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, Alina Habba, says she has had enough of state officials defying federal Immigration laws and is ready to make an example of Governor Phil Murphy after reports surfaced that he instructed state police officers to do nothing to help federal agencies conducting illegal immigration sweeps.

The former personal lawyer and spokesperson for Mr. Trump railed against the Garden State’s democrat leader, along with NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin during an interview on Fox News’ Hannity on Thursday, seemingly irate over reports that their defiant policies led the head of the State Police to tell his troopers to simply ignore the wave of new warrants posted on a federal database.

“I want it to be a warning for everybody that I have instructed my office today to open an investigation into Governor Murphy, to open an investigation into Attorney General Platkin, who has also instructed the state police not to assist any of our federal… agencies under that are under my direction,” Ms. Habba said during the interview.



“That will no longer stand,” she added. “And anybody who does get in that way in the way of what we are doing, which is not political, it is simply against crime, will be charged in the state of New Jersey for obstruction, for concealment. And I will come after hard.”

The internal memo, which was addressed to all NJ State Police and public safety communications staff warned that nearly 27,000 “Outstanding Administrative Warrants for removal from the United States” added to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database did not meet the threshold for the state’s Immigrant Trust Directive. The 2018 law prohibits state and local police from assisting in federal immigration enforcement unless a judicial warrant has been issued.

“These Administrative Warrant messages appear in NCIC in a method that ALL members are to note they are NOT to be broadcast as ‘NCIC Hits,’” NJDSP Colonel Patrick Callahan wrote in the memo. “NJDSP members are NOT permitted to contact ICE via the phone numbers provided.”

The memo also emphasized that taking any sort of action based on an administrative immigration warrant, “would violate the Attorney General’s Immigration Trust Directive.”

In February, political officials in New Jersey called for Governor Murphy to resign after he flagrantly admittedthat he was housing an undocumented immigrant at his family home before daring ICE agents to knock on his door.

“I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there’s someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to, and we said, ‘you know what? Let’s have her live at our house above our garage,’” the Governor said, recalling his conversation with his wife, Tammy Murphy, while speaking at an event held at Montclair State University by the group “Blue Wave New Jersey.”

“Good luck to the Feds coming in to try to get her,” he said.