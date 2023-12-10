All Eyes Turn to Harvard and MIT Presidents After Penn’s Liz Magill Resigns

Harvard’s two governing boards — the Harvard Board of Overseers and the Harvard Corporation — are meeting Sunday, though it is unclear whether Ms. Gay’s tenure is on the agenda.

Following the resignation of the University of Pennsylvania president, many observers and activists are now turning their attention to the presidents of Harvard and MIT, who faced similar backlash as Penn’s leader when they declined to condemn calls for genocide outright during testimony before Congress.

President Claudine Gay of Harvard and president Sally Kornbluth of MIT sat alongside Penn’s president, Liz Magill, on Tuesday before the House Education committee, where all three said punishing someone for advocating for genocide depended on the “context” of the remarks.

Penn’s board quickly called an emergency meeting on Thursday after several prominent leaders, including the Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro, said Ms. Magill should either resign or be fired by the board. The board of Penn’s graduate business school, Wharton, also called on the trustees to fire the university president.

Ms. Magill attempted to walk back her claim that calls for genocide did not violate the school’s code of conduct, though that was unsuccessful. Ms. Gay is now doing a similar dance. In an interview with the Harvard Crimson, Ms. Gay said that she was “sorry” and that “words matter.” She also said, “When words amplify distress and pain, I don’t know how you could feel anything but regret.”

Ms. Gay says she has the support of the university board leadership, though those leaders have declined to go on the record to affirm their support. “I do so with confidence that we and I will help get us through this moment and to a place where our students feel safe and able to focus on the very thing they came to Harvard to do.”

The Crimson also reports that the school’s two governing boards — the Harvard Board of Overseers and the Harvard Corporation — are having a regularly scheduled meeting on campus Sunday afternoon. It is not known if they are discussing Ms. Gay’s future at America’s oldest college.

The lawmaker who helped kick off this firestorm simply by asking straightforward questions, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, wrote on Saturday night that she was glad to see Ms. Magill step down from her position, but also said that Ms. Gay and Ms. Kornbluth were incapable of leading their institutions.

“One down. Two to go,” Ms. Stefanik, a Harvard alumna, wrote. “This is only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most ‘prestigious’ higher education institutions in America.”

In an interview with the Sun, Ms. Stefanik said that she and her Education committee colleagues will investigate and attempt to root out antisemitism on university campuses.

“This is a watershed moment,” she told the Sun’s M.J. Koch on Friday. “My fear is that when we conduct this investigation, what we are going to uncover is antisemitism very deep in these institutions of higher learning, some of which were founded, in Harvard’s case, before the founding of our country.”

Ms. Gay’s testimony on Tuesday has won her little support from within Harvard’s faculty and alumni network. The famed law school professor Laurence Tribe said he was “with” Ms. Stefanik on the issue of antisemitism, and said Ms. Gay’s “hesitant, formulaic, and bizarrely evasive answers were deeply troubling to me and many of my colleagues, students, and friends.”

On Saturday, author C. Bradley Thompson disclosed the existence of a memo sent by Ms. Gay to the Harvard community in August 2020, as the search for a new university president was underway. In it, Ms. Gay calls for more equitable policies and establishment of a diversity, equity, and inclusion office for undergraduate arts and sciences students. Mr. Thompson describes it as a “blueprint for the intellectual corruption & politicization of a once great institution, and it laid the groundwork for the antisemitism & the anti-Americanism rampant at Harvard today.”

The billionaire hedge fund chief executive Bill Ackman, a double Harvard alumnus and fierce critic of Ms. Gay, called the memo her “business plan” for allowing antisemitism to spread.